The Rick Steves-Approved Checklist To Always Do Before Vacation

There's nothing worse than finding yourself at the airport with an expired passport, or one that's close to its expiry date. Some countries require that your passport have at least six months of validity beyond the dates of your trip, and if your passport is nearing its expiration, you may not be allowed to travel. This also goes for your driver's license: Check its validity in case you're planning to drive in the country you're visiting, and as Rick Steves suggests, inquire beforehand if an international driving permit is needed.

United Kingdom-bound visitors should apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before arrival. This new regulation was rolled out to different countries over the past few years, with European Union countries being the latest to be included in the new regulation starting in April 2025, per Gov.uk. Other countries can have similar requirements, so do your research beforehand.

If you're traveling with kids, don't make the crucial passport mistake that has caused many families to miss international flights: failing to check the validity of your child's passport. Keep in mind that passports for children under 16 are only valid for five years. Other child-related travel documents include letters of consent for children traveling without their parents, or proper documentation for adopted children, Steves says. Taking your child's school ID may also grant them free entry or discounted prices to a number of cultural destinations and transportation. Needless to say, keep a copy of these precious documents in case of loss or theft.