5 European Countries Where Strangers Are Most Likely To Return A Lost Wallet

One of the biggest issues travelers have to be cautious about is pickpocketing. Especially in Europe, where phone and wallet snatchers are prevalent in major tourist destinations like Italy, France, and Spain, you are often inundated with warnings to guard your belongings when walking into crowded areas and should never leave your phone sitting out on a table where it could be easily grabbed. This has become a sad reality for many travelers in Europe, but some countries are safer than others. According to the 2025 World Happiness Report, there are even some places where people are more likely to return your lost wallet than run away with it.

The Nordic countries are widely considered to be some of the safest, so it's no surprise that they swept the top rankings. We took a look at the top five happiest countries in Europe and the world, where strangers were rated the most likely to return a lost wallet, as well as the cultural and social aspects that contribute to creating such trusting societies.