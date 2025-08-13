Sandwiched Between Myrtle Beach And Charleston Is Coastal Town With Quiet Shores And Boutique Shopping
South Carolina's coastline brims with iconic destinations. Myrtle Beach, one of America's top summer getaways, draws thrill-seekers and families with its lively shoreline and renowned seafood scene. Meanwhile, Charleston, the state's most populous city, invites history buffs to explore its cobblestone streets and antebellum mansions. Still, there is magic in what lies between these two celebrated cities. For travelers craving a quieter version of the Carolina coast, there's Pawleys Island.
This small barrier island holds centuries of Southern history, having served as a seasonal sanctuary for wealthy rice planters in the early 1700s. They transported everything from livestock to furniture in an attempt to escape the inland heat and malaria outbreak at the time. Today, a dozen of their original homes still stand in the island's historic district.
Visitors will be thrilled to learn that Pawleys Island is easily accessible from major cities in South Carolina, as it is located just 25 miles south of Myrtle Beach and about 70 miles north of Charleston. This makes the town perfect for day-trippers and long-weekend travelers alike. Once there, tourists will find the best of both worlds: quiet beaches for relaxation and cozy shops for a bit of indulgence.
Pawleys Island has tranquil beaches and scenic places to stay
At Pawleys Island, beach days aren't about beating the crowds — they're about escaping them. While Myrtle Beach, Garden City, and Surfside Beach bustle with dense beachfronts and towering developments, Pawleys Island has chosen a quieter path. Development is restrained, allowing the island's natural beauty and laid-back rhythm to remain front and center. Heading north toward the inlet, the shoreline narrows and quiet intensifies, making it an ideal setting for reading, meditating, or simply watching the tide roll in. Here, it becomes clear why an East Coast beach day looks and feels different from one on the West Coast, with less emphasis on surf culture and spectacle, but instead more stillness and time to think.
While summer welcomes families with warm waters and long afternoons, the fall months (September through early November) are often described as Pawleys Island's golden season. Ocean temperatures stay inviting, the air remains comfortably mild, and the crowds begin to fade. Even the roads support this relaxed pace, as the speed limit in town is 25 mph. For those hoping to fully embrace the island's peaceful vibe, quiet accommodations await at The Lachicotte Company's upscale vacation homes and The Pelican Inn, a historic, eight-room bed and breakfast with marsh views and timeless charm.
Tips for shopping and self-care in Pawleys Island
Pawleys Island welcomes shoppers with open arms. Downtown Pawleys, located along Ocean Highway, injects Southern hospitality into stylish, locally owned businesses. Check out Sea Gypsy Boutique, which sells all varieties of fashionable women's clothing, or pop into one of the nearby stores that specialize in holistic health goods. Directly across the street, Hammock Shops Village invites guests to browse beneath moss-draped oaks, with more than 20 specialty stores nestled in a shaded, walkable setting. Highlights include Whitmire Fine Jewelry, for some handcrafted pieces, and Carolina Nature Nook, a go-to for nature-inspired decor and gifts.
If you're still searching for that perfect find, extend your shopping trip to the riverside South Carolina city of Georgetown, which is just a 15-minute drive south. There, antique shops and boutiques line the scenic Harborwalk, offering a picturesque retail experience along the waterfront. After a full day of browsing and buying, Pawleys Island offers plenty of ways to unwind. Local favorites like Stox & Co. Wellness Cottage and Devon's Salon provide a full range of pampering services, including massages, body treatments, manicures, and hair styling. A perfect way to end your relaxing getaway and head home looking refreshed.