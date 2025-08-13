Sandwiched Between Myrtle Beach And Charleston Is Coastal Town With Quiet Shores And Boutique Shopping

South Carolina's coastline brims with iconic destinations. Myrtle Beach, one of America's top summer getaways, draws thrill-seekers and families with its lively shoreline and renowned seafood scene. Meanwhile, Charleston, the state's most populous city, invites history buffs to explore its cobblestone streets and antebellum mansions. Still, there is magic in what lies between these two celebrated cities. For travelers craving a quieter version of the Carolina coast, there's Pawleys Island.

This small barrier island holds centuries of Southern history, having served as a seasonal sanctuary for wealthy rice planters in the early 1700s. They transported everything from livestock to furniture in an attempt to escape the inland heat and malaria outbreak at the time. Today, a dozen of their original homes still stand in the island's historic district.

Visitors will be thrilled to learn that Pawleys Island is easily accessible from major cities in South Carolina, as it is located just 25 miles south of Myrtle Beach and about 70 miles north of Charleston. This makes the town perfect for day-trippers and long-weekend travelers alike. Once there, tourists will find the best of both worlds: quiet beaches for relaxation and cozy shops for a bit of indulgence.