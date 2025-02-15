An Underrated Riverside South Carolina City Offers A Historic Harborwalk, Eateries, Shopping & Art
South Carolina's most iconic travel spots might be a coastal city that blends European elegance with Southern charm and the white sands of Myrtle Beach, but there's more to the state than these two massively popular destinations. Nestled just off the coast between these cities is Georgetown — a quiet, historic location with a vibrant waterfront perfect for a laid-back getaway. Georgetown is a great alternative to the bustling streets of other shorefront destinations in South Carolina, making it a wonderful way to spend time in the Lowcountry.
Since Georgetown is just an hour from both Charleston and Myrtle Beach, out-of-state travelers can fly into either city's airport before taking the scenic drive into town. Georgetown is an excellent central hub for all your South Carolina adventures, as you can quickly get to the beautiful beaches on Pawley's Island, a hidden hippie haven with free-spirited vibes just outside Charleston, and a gorgeous nearby state park. Of course, you'll also want to carve out plenty of time to go sightseeing in Georgetown itself, as its historic Harborwalk grants wonderful views of the water, and its downtown is filled with plenty of landmarks worthy of a visit.
Georgetown's historic Harborwalk and downtown
Georgetown is located on the Sampit River, which eventually connects to the Atlantic Ocean — and the town gives you quick access to some of the best beaches in neighboring destinations. Georgetown itself doesn't have any easily accessible beaches, but it makes up for it with a charming downtown and a Harborwalk lined with restaurants, art galleries, and historic landmarks.
The Harborwalk is found along the southern portion of Front Street, and it's a must-visit spot while in town. Running for four blocks, it treats you to scenic views of Georgetown Harbor. If you happen to tire of the water views, head into the Calk Havens Gallery to explore creations by local artists or Ship's Booty for an eclectic assortment of souvenirs. Many stores connect directly to the Harborwalk, so it's easy to get some shopping done as you enjoy the beauty of Georgetown's landscapes.
Georgetown is the third oldest city in South Carolina, and as such, you'll find incredible history in this part of the state. The Rice Museum is on Front Street, and it gives an in-depth look at how rice farming played a role in the town's growth. Across the street is the free Georgetown County Museum that dives even deeper into Georgetown's past. Once you've worked up an appetite, pick up a hearty coastal meal at River Room or head inland to the cozy Soco Wood-Fired Pizza.
Georgetown offers quick access to the best of the Lowcountry
There's much to love about Georgetown, but since it's quite small and most of its best attractions are along Front Street, you'll likely see everything it has to offer within a few days of exploration. Thankfully, the town is ideally situated for all sorts of Lowcountry adventures. If you're looking for a beach that's about as quiet as Georgetown, check out a nearby island that offers a quiet coastal getaway.
Some of the best South Carolina beaches are about an hour away near Charleston, including Isle of Palms. This family-friendly destination offers miles of pristine seashore to enjoy, along with a small downtown that's a bit reminiscent of Georgetown, though more beachy. Prefer to stay local? Explore the water around Georgetown by picking up a boat from Springs Rental located right along the Great Pee Dee River, a great launch point for all sorts of adventures. Consider using your boat to venture out to see the Georgetown Lighthouse near the ocean.
The lovely Huntington Beach State Park is just 20 miles from Georgetown, and its picturesque salt marshes are worth the short drive. You'll also get a chance to explore the historic Atalaya Castle, relax on secluded beaches, and stroll along several trails to get a better look at this varied landscape.