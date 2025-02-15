An Underrated Riverside South Carolina City Offers A Historic Harborwalk, Eateries, Shopping & Art

Georgetown is located on the Sampit River, which eventually connects to the Atlantic Ocean — and the town gives you quick access to some of the best beaches in neighboring destinations. Georgetown itself doesn't have any easily accessible beaches, but it makes up for it with a charming downtown and a Harborwalk lined with restaurants, art galleries, and historic landmarks.

The Harborwalk is found along the southern portion of Front Street, and it's a must-visit spot while in town. Running for four blocks, it treats you to scenic views of Georgetown Harbor. If you happen to tire of the water views, head into the Calk Havens Gallery to explore creations by local artists or Ship's Booty for an eclectic assortment of souvenirs. Many stores connect directly to the Harborwalk, so it's easy to get some shopping done as you enjoy the beauty of Georgetown's landscapes.

Georgetown is the third oldest city in South Carolina, and as such, you'll find incredible history in this part of the state. The Rice Museum is on Front Street, and it gives an in-depth look at how rice farming played a role in the town's growth. Across the street is the free Georgetown County Museum that dives even deeper into Georgetown's past. Once you've worked up an appetite, pick up a hearty coastal meal at River Room or head inland to the cozy Soco Wood-Fired Pizza.