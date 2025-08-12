Hawaii's Breezy Park Hides Calm-Water Snorkeling In Maui With Lingering Sea Turtles And Camping Bliss
Highways may not be your first thought when you dream of tropical paradises, but wouldn't it be nice to find an unspoiled beach where it's just as easy to drive to and park as it is to surf and swim with sea turtles? Well, on the island of Maui in Hawaii such a place exists right at your fingertips. Lying in wait just off the Honoapiilani Highway on the west coast of the island is the Papalaua State Wayside Park. At just 6.7 acres (0.01 square miles), this park is often overlooked by visitors, but that just adds to its quiet allure and hidden charm.
Surfing, snorkeling, swimming, hiking, and even golfing are all on offer in or around the Papalaua State Wayside Park, and what makes it particularly special, is it's one of the only places on Maui where camping (specifically beach camping) is very accessible. Although you need a permit (which you can apply for online), travelers have reported it to be very easy to obtain, with parking included. Even better is you can do all of these activities the whole year round, with Maui having fairly consistent, balmy weather and pleasant ocean temperatures. You may want to avoid the rainy winter, but for an even more secluded ocean-side experience you might find it's an unexpectedly perfect fall destination. Fall is one of the shoulder seasons on Maui so you can expect fewer visitors to this already crowd-free location.
How to get to Papalaua State Wayside Park
Because of its strange positioning right next to the highway, Papalaua State Wayside Park is super easy to get to by car. If you're coming from Kahului, an under-the-radar Hawaiian town that is the biggest settlement on Maui, then it's a quick 20 to 25 minute drive across the island on Highways 380 and 30 (the Honoapiilani Highway). If you want to take public transport, you can get a half an hour bus to Maalaea that runs every hour from about 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. and then a quick, 10-minute taxi from Maalaea. If you're coming from out of state, Kahului has an airport that receives 26 direct routes from across the contiguous U.S. states as well as Alaska.
You should take into account that camping in the Papalaua State Wayside Park isn't possible on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and there is a nightly fee that varies on the time of week and your residence status. At the time of writing, from Monday to Thursdays, the fee for Hawaiian adult residents is $5, or $3 for children and pets. For non-resident adults, it is $50, and only $6 for children and pets. On Fridays and the weekends, fees increase so that resident adults pay $10 and children and pets pay $6. For non-resident adults, the fee is $100, and $12 for children and pets. There are also limited facilities at the camp-site so you must bring adequate food and water and pack-out your waste (though there are toilets on site).
Snorkel and surf in Papalaua's paradise
Once you've arrived and set up your beach campsite the fun can really begin. Although some travelers have warned that the sea floor can be jagged, it is possible to swim at the Papalaua State Wayside Park, though you might want to wear some footwear to protect yourself. You should absolutely bring your snorkel gear however, as you can swim right off the beach into a haven of sea turtles and tropical fish. Snorkeling has to be among the best things to do on your Maui vacation and being able to do it in such a low-key spot means you can be fully immersed in the ocean scene surrounding you. If you're an avid surfer, then you must try out this spot as well, which is accessible straight from the beach and has the moniker "Thousand Peaks" for the ample opportunities to catch a wave here.
Hiking is also a popular pastime in and around the park. There are easy, moderate, and hard trails in the vicinity, ranging from half an hour strolls to three hour treks. The tricky Lahaina Pali trail (from the western trailhead) is certainly steep, but blesses you with panoramic views of the coast. You can also dip your toes into the beauty of the West Maui mountains, on the other side of the highway, with well-marked dirt trails leading you into the foothills for a few hours. If you choose to spend your time in the park, it's a perfect, underrated coastal paradise for your next trip.