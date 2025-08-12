Hawaii's Breezy Park Hides Calm-Water Snorkeling In Maui With Lingering Sea Turtles And Camping Bliss

Highways may not be your first thought when you dream of tropical paradises, but wouldn't it be nice to find an unspoiled beach where it's just as easy to drive to and park as it is to surf and swim with sea turtles? Well, on the island of Maui in Hawaii such a place exists right at your fingertips. Lying in wait just off the Honoapiilani Highway on the west coast of the island is the Papalaua State Wayside Park. At just 6.7 acres (0.01 square miles), this park is often overlooked by visitors, but that just adds to its quiet allure and hidden charm.

Surfing, snorkeling, swimming, hiking, and even golfing are all on offer in or around the Papalaua State Wayside Park, and what makes it particularly special, is it's one of the only places on Maui where camping (specifically beach camping) is very accessible. Although you need a permit (which you can apply for online), travelers have reported it to be very easy to obtain, with parking included. Even better is you can do all of these activities the whole year round, with Maui having fairly consistent, balmy weather and pleasant ocean temperatures. You may want to avoid the rainy winter, but for an even more secluded ocean-side experience you might find it's an unexpectedly perfect fall destination. Fall is one of the shoulder seasons on Maui so you can expect fewer visitors to this already crowd-free location.