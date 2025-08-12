Samantha Brown's Clever DIY Tip For Making A Road Trip Gas Station Pit Stop Feel A Little Like Italy

If you've been on social media lately, it probably feels like everyone you know is in Italy. It's one of the most popular travel destinations, with an expected 27 million visitors in the summer of 2025. It's no surprise that a lot of us are feeling a bit of fomo about this beautiful country. While there is nothing like a real visit, you might be able to create a little Italian moment, even while you're on a domestic road trip and stopped at a gas station, thanks to travel pro Samantha Brown.

On her Instagram account, Brown tells us a great way to whisk yourself away to an Italian café while your kids are picking out Takis in their favorite flavors and arguing over who gets shotgun next. She says, "To make it fancy, you get a black cup of coffee just from the gas station, and an ice cream sandwich, and you dip it in, and you make the affogato in your mouth." You can check out the Instagram video below.

Okay, it may not be a trip to the Eternal City of Rome or Florence, the home of Michelangelo's "Statue of David," but it's pretty darn yummy. If you're not familiar with the delicious Italian dessert, affogato is a combo of espresso and vanilla gelato. (No one is going to call the dessert police if you choose another ice cream flavor, but vanilla is traditional.)