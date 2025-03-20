Samantha Brown's Spills Her Secrets To Pick The Perfect Day Trip Destination No Matter Where You Are
It can be hard to get away for a week-long vacation. Even if you can get the time off, those precious days may be taken up with responsibilities, or the financial strain would just be too much. Still, we all need a break sometimes, and a day trip close to home may be the perfect escape. Travel expert Samantha Brown has some excellent tips to pick the perfect day trip destination, no matter where you are in the country. On her website, she emphasizes one of the joys of a day trip, which is not over-complicating it. She says, "The key to day trips is that they should not be overthought or over-planned. You really only want to pick one big must-do and then find a place for lunch or dinner, depending on how long you'll be out." Her rule for distance is that it should be between 30 minutes to two hours away (three hours if it's really special or for a big event), so you're not exhausted just getting there and back.
Brown has the perfect way to pick your destination. Start by searching for the "best places to live" in your state or one close by. Cities and towns that fall into that category usually have a lot to do in the downtown area. From there, you can decide which big "must-do" activity to pick, like a museum, a hike, or a festival. In fact, if there is a hike or a park you've always wanted to check out, Brown recommends looking up quaint towns nearby that you can stop by for a meal or some sightseeing.
Planning the perfect day trip, per Samantha Brown
One unexpected tip Brown has is to look up independent bookstores when finding the perfect day trip spot. If the shop is doing well, it's likely a good town for small businesses. This way, you may find unique stores rather than the usual shopping mall staples. She also suggests looking up local festivals, like harvest fairs or holiday markets. On the other hand, if you want some time away from crowds, Brown says visiting during dead weeks is a great way to travel cheaply. These are times when people don't usually travel, like right after Thanksgiving or in January after New Year's.
Brown reminds us to make sure to know how you're getting there. If you're driving, check into the parking and the average cost for a day. Google Maps is a good place for this. If you're taking public transportation, make sure there are things within walking distance, or plan on bringing some taxi money. You should also have a train or bus schedule handy so you don't accidentally miss the last one back.
Lots of us don't know how many great places are within a few hours of our homes. For instance, if you live in New York City, you're just a 50-minute train ride from the hidden gem of Northport, a village with vineyards, a restaurant inside a trolley, and an almost century-old sweet shop. In LA, you're a 2.5-hour drive from the unique fairytale town of Solvang. This Danish-inspired spot has tons of wine tasting spots (make sure you have a designated driver), or if you're bringing the kids, there is OstrichLand USA, where you can actually feed the giant birds. You may be surprised by what you find if you simply look at what is close by.