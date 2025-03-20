Samantha Brown's Spills Her Secrets To Pick The Perfect Day Trip Destination No Matter Where You Are

It can be hard to get away for a week-long vacation. Even if you can get the time off, those precious days may be taken up with responsibilities, or the financial strain would just be too much. Still, we all need a break sometimes, and a day trip close to home may be the perfect escape. Travel expert Samantha Brown has some excellent tips to pick the perfect day trip destination, no matter where you are in the country. On her website, she emphasizes one of the joys of a day trip, which is not over-complicating it. She says, "The key to day trips is that they should not be overthought or over-planned. You really only want to pick one big must-do and then find a place for lunch or dinner, depending on how long you'll be out." Her rule for distance is that it should be between 30 minutes to two hours away (three hours if it's really special or for a big event), so you're not exhausted just getting there and back.

Brown has the perfect way to pick your destination. Start by searching for the "best places to live" in your state or one close by. Cities and towns that fall into that category usually have a lot to do in the downtown area. From there, you can decide which big "must-do" activity to pick, like a museum, a hike, or a festival. In fact, if there is a hike or a park you've always wanted to check out, Brown recommends looking up quaint towns nearby that you can stop by for a meal or some sightseeing.