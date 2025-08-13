Georgia's Largest State Park Is A Mountainous Family Gem With Waterfalls, Cute Cottages, And Lake Recreation
Georgia is known as the Peach State, and it also gets bragging rights as the birthplace of Southern rock. Another thing that many people don't realize is that it also has a rich presidential history. Jimmy Carter hails from the tiny town of Plains, which is now home to the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park. It is free to visit and has multiple places to tour, such as his former high school (that now serves as a visitor center and museum), the campaign headquarters, and his boyhood home and farm. In Augusta, you can explore the boyhood home of Woodrow Wilson and see where he lived between 1858 and 1870. Georgia also played an important role in the life of America's 32nd president — Franklin D. Roosevelt. You can visit one of his former homes, Roosevelt's Little White House State Historic Site, in Warm Springs, as well as the F.D. Roosevelt State Park in Pine Mountain.
The latter is the largest state park in Georgia, encompassing over 9,000 acres, and it sits mostly on land that was owned by the former president. Roosevelt came to the area in 1924 to be near the natural springs that were said to offer relief from polio, but visitors come today to get a glimpse of the former president's life and experience the natural beauty of the mountainous area. F. D. Roosevelt State Park offers multiple forms of recreation for those seeking an outdoor escape. Want to hike scenic trails, chase waterfalls, paddle, fish, and camp? You can do it all there.
Things to do at F.D. Roosevelt State Park
Hikers will be blown away by more than 40 miles of trails at F.D. Roosevelt State Park. There are trails to cater to hikers of all levels, including a short nature trail that will lead you to Dowdell's Knob – Roosevelt's favorite picnic spot. That's also where you can find a bronze sculpture of the president. Those seeking the ultimate trek through the scenic woods will want to opt for the 23-mile Pine Mountain Trail, which is one of the best trails in Georgia. As an effort to make the trails accessible to everyone, the park also offers wheelchairs made for hiking. They're available on a first-come, first-served basis, but you can reserve them ahead of time, too. If you want to explore trails on horseback, you can do that as well– Roosevelt Stables offers guided tours.
There's also plenty of fun to be had on the water. Visitors can rent kayaks, canoes, and jon boats at the park and have some aquatic fun on Lake Deleanor. If you want to drop a line in the water, don't feel like you have to go out in a boat. There's a great fishing dock, and anglers are known to catch largemouth bass, bluegill, and channel catfish right there from the shore. For those looking to cool down on a hot summer day, there's also a pool made from natural stone that is open seasonally.
Planning your trip to F.D. Roosevelt State Park
If you want to pack up the family and stay a few days, F.D. Roosevelt State Park has over 100 campsites available for tent camping and RVs, as well as additional backcountry campsites for those wanting to be closer to nature. If staying in a cute cottage is more your style, you have that option, too. Group campers are also close to Lake Franklin. The biggest problem you may have is not wanting to leave, like this Google reviewer who said, "Our family went for a short weekend and decided to stay an extra night due to how much we enjoyed the site/area."
Visitors can enjoy F.D. Roosevelt State Park throughout the year, but those coming in the fall get an added bonus. The park has been named as one of Georgia's best state parks for leaf peeping. Although it can vary year to year, November is often considered a peak time to see the changing leaves there.
If you're coming in from out of state, you can fly into the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), rent a car, and drive to F.D. Roosevelt State Park in a little over an hour. Before you depart and head back home, make sure you allow a little time at the airport to grab a bite to eat — it also holds the title of America's best foodie airport.