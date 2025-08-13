Georgia's Largest State Park Is A Mountainous Family Gem With Waterfalls, Cute Cottages, And Lake Recreation

Georgia is known as the Peach State, and it also gets bragging rights as the birthplace of Southern rock. Another thing that many people don't realize is that it also has a rich presidential history. Jimmy Carter hails from the tiny town of Plains, which is now home to the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park. It is free to visit and has multiple places to tour, such as his former high school (that now serves as a visitor center and museum), the campaign headquarters, and his boyhood home and farm. In Augusta, you can explore the boyhood home of Woodrow Wilson and see where he lived between 1858 and 1870. Georgia also played an important role in the life of America's 32nd president — Franklin D. Roosevelt. You can visit one of his former homes, Roosevelt's Little White House State Historic Site, in Warm Springs, as well as the F.D. Roosevelt State Park in Pine Mountain.

The latter is the largest state park in Georgia, encompassing over 9,000 acres, and it sits mostly on land that was owned by the former president. Roosevelt came to the area in 1924 to be near the natural springs that were said to offer relief from polio, but visitors come today to get a glimpse of the former president's life and experience the natural beauty of the mountainous area. F. D. Roosevelt State Park offers multiple forms of recreation for those seeking an outdoor escape. Want to hike scenic trails, chase waterfalls, paddle, fish, and camp? You can do it all there.