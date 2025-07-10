The World's Busiest Airport Is A Popular East Coast Destination (And It's Not In Florida Or New York)
For the last three years, one U.S. airport has continuously claimed the title of the busiest airport in the world. If you think it's somewhere like Miami International Airport (MIA) — in a city known for being a popular holiday destination — or New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), due to the city's dense population ... you'd have to guess again.
Sandwiched between both states is Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL), which continues to dominate global rankings. In 2025 alone, according to data from the Official Airline Guide (OAG), the airport is projected to hold over 5.69 million seats. That means more people are flying through Atlanta's airport than through major international hubs like Dubai and Tokyo. Just imagine what it's like around the holidays — with long lines, tons of people, and peering between heads to try to see the flight information display system.
Hartsfield-Jackson's strategic location acts as a central connecting point for both domestic and international flights. It also plays a big role as a major airport hub — especially for Delta Airlines, which has a massive presence there with more than 900 flights departing per day to 215 destinations. Add to that the airport's efficiency, massive terminal space, and easy access from the city, and you've got a recipe for record-breaking traffic.
What it's like to travel through Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport
Depending on the kind of travel chaos you enjoy, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport can be somewhat of a dream or a nightmare — pick your poison. If you love the buzz of people rushing to their gates, telling their loved ones stories in long lines, or deciding on what coffee to get at the Starbucks stands, then Hartsfield-Jackson is a real treat.
However, if you like simplicity and efficiency, it might be your worst anxiety trigger. From the SkyTrain to its long hallways, it's definitely the kind of airport that will test your patience — especially during a layover, where it's ranked as one of the worst according to researchers.
Alternatively, spending time in Atlanta's airport could also be an exciting opportunity to explore one of the most well-connected and dynamic travel hubs in the world. The airport has eateries like Paschal's, known for its Southern comfort food, and One Flew South, a James Beard-nominated sushi spot, that both give travelers a taste of Atlanta without leaving the terminal. It's also known for its art installations — including rotating exhibits and a 450-foot-long immersive installation with sound and visual effects. Ultimately, whether you're there for a quick layover or a long-haul international departure, Hartsfield-Jackson balances hustle with hospitality to make it a bustling, well-oiled machine that reflects the energy of the city it serves.