The World's Busiest Airport Is A Popular East Coast Destination (And It's Not In Florida Or New York)

For the last three years, one U.S. airport has continuously claimed the title of the busiest airport in the world. If you think it's somewhere like Miami International Airport (MIA) — in a city known for being a popular holiday destination — or New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), due to the city's dense population ... you'd have to guess again.

Sandwiched between both states is Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL), which continues to dominate global rankings. In 2025 alone, according to data from the Official Airline Guide (OAG), the airport is projected to hold over 5.69 million seats. That means more people are flying through Atlanta's airport than through major international hubs like Dubai and Tokyo. Just imagine what it's like around the holidays — with long lines, tons of people, and peering between heads to try to see the flight information display system.

Hartsfield-Jackson's strategic location acts as a central connecting point for both domestic and international flights. It also plays a big role as a major airport hub — especially for Delta Airlines, which has a massive presence there with more than 900 flights departing per day to 215 destinations. Add to that the airport's efficiency, massive terminal space, and easy access from the city, and you've got a recipe for record-breaking traffic.