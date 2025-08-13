The Frustrating Reason Not To Trust Google Search Results When Contacting An Airline
If you've tried to call an airline lately, you know that reaching a real person can feel impossible. You're stuck with a chatbot or AI-driven system. Fraudsters see this as a golden opportunity. Using search engine tricks, fake call centers now pose as official airline help desks in Google search results. On top of that, you're stressed out and in a hurry. These travel scams can lead to major financial losses and, in some cases, identity theft, as victims often provide passport details, frequent flyer information, and other personal data.
The setup is simple: A traveler searches online for a phone number to book, change, or cancel a flight. Instead of directing them to the official airline site, results may display a "customer service" number run by a fraudulent call center. These listings can even appear among the top results for common searches like "change my flight" or "United Airlines phone number." When the traveler calls, the agent — often answering with a vague "reservations" — requests a "service fee" to handle the issue, like rebooking your flight. These fees can run into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
In one recent case reported by ConsumerRescue.org, a consumer advocacy group, a traveler trying to book a United Airlines business class ticket was routed to a scam line. The agent issued the ticket but tacked on a $1,750 service charge, even spoofing the merchant details so the fee appeared on the credit card bill as "United Airlines." Fortunately, ConsumerRescue helped the traveler advocate with their card issuer to reverse the charges.
How to make sure the fake airline call centers don't get you
So, is there a way to protect ourselves from scammers? The first mistake is acting quickly while stressed. Take time to verify the source of a phone number. The Better Business Bureau recommends looking for spelling mistakes on websites, as these are usually signs of scams. It also advises making online purchases with a credit card, since fraudulent charges can usually be disputed, which isn't the case with debit cards or other forms of payment.
ConsumerRescue.org says scammers can make any number appear on a victim's caller ID, so be especially cautious with incoming calls. It also recommends downloading the official app of the airline you're flying with and contacting an agent through it. If you've already given personal details to a fraudulent call center, enroll in an identity theft protection program, offered by many credit cards. Also, pay close attention to your inbox. You might get an email with a fake cancellation notice asking for an extra fee to re-book your flight, or an email telling you there's been a sudden price increase. In these cases, the BBB says you likely booked your tickets through a fraudulent site.
Google's efforts to purge these numbers from search results haven't kept pace with the scammers' persistence. If you encounter one, you can report it using Google's Complaint Form and also notify the FTC.