The Best Travel Safety Tips For When A Natural Disaster Threatens Your Vacation

Maybe you planned your summer vacation in Cancun for August, the heart of hurricane season. Maybe you just touched down in Hawaii and are getting ready to hit the beach when you hear there's a tsunami warning. Maybe you just started a hiking trip through the forests of California during a particularly dry September and smell a little smoke on the wind. Natural disasters can strike at any time, leaving devastation in their wake. You may be wondering: If there's any chance a terrible storm or emergency situation may hit while you're on your trip, what do you actually need to do to give yourself the best chance of a fulfilling travel experience, and more importantly, to stay safe?

To find out what travelers should do when they realize their vacation may be impacted by a natural disaster, Islands spoke to Victoria Fricke, the owner of luxury travel agency Vic's Vacations which specializes in creating custom itineraries and handling trave; logistics for clients. Her main piece of advice: "Stay calm and look for plans B, C and D."

Fricke is no stranger to this issue. Sje shared that she has worked with clients whose trips were threatened by fires, tsunamis, and most frequently, hurricanes. Across the board, she said, her clients have had to cancel unsafe plans, change trip dates, and shelter in place until the danger passed. During the Maui wildfires in 2023, Fricke said she had to help clients who were in the path of the disaster, sharing, "We had to evacuate them to another island, find a hotel on that island and work to find new air days later as the airlines were inundated and we couldn't get one out immediately."