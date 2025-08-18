Snorkel Madagascar's Secret 'Turtle Island' With Soft, Sugar-Sand Beaches And Turquoise Water
Planning the perfect snorkeling vacation begins with selecting the ideal destination, and the turquoise waters surrounding Madagascar's secret "turtle island" are perfect. Three miles off the coast of Madagascar is a refuge for sea turtles made up of two islets connected by a white, mile-long sandbar. Nosy Iranja is a unique, hidden gem in Madagascar, accessible only by boat. During high tide, the pristine, soft sands connecting the larger island, Nosy Iranja Be, and its smaller sister island, Nosy Iranja Kely, disappear completely.
Nosy Iranja is an enchanting island where tourists can swim and snorkel with sea turtles year-round. Like the little-known island of Comoros located nearby, this hotspot is a nature sanctuary like no other. During high tide, marine turtles lay their eggs along the beach in Nosy Iranja. Every two to six years, both the green and hawksbill turtles return to the beach where they were born to lay their eggs. Both species can lay over 100 eggs per nest multiple times during the nesting season, which spans from June to October for green turtles and from October to February for hawksbill turtles. The hatching period begins two months after the eggs are laid.
Take a snorkeling trip to Nosy Iranja, Madagascar
You can take a boat to Nosy Iranja from multiple locations on the nearby Nosy Be archipelago, including Ambatoloaka, Madirokely, and Hell-Ville. From the mainland of Madagascar, tourists will reach the port in Ankify, Madagascar, and take a small canoe-like boat to the Hell-Ville port on Nosy Be Island, followed by a similar boat to Nosy Iranja. With so many stops and transfers, it's best to begin your snorkeling adventure first thing in the morning.
Once you arrive at this unique destination, explore the larger island with the Giro Nosy Iranja hike. The two-mile route offers panoramic views, a walk on the beach, and concludes at a historic lighthouse. A day trip to Nosy Iranja allows you to swim with turtles in the middle of the Indian Ocean, especially if you visit during hatching season from November through April. Although this is the local rainy season, it's warmer than the dry season, May through October, when the water is calmer but the weather cools down. No matter which time of year you choose, though, the tropical climate and breathtaking landscape make it possible to enjoy snorkeling on Madagascar's secret turtle island all year.