Snorkel Madagascar's Secret 'Turtle Island' With Soft, Sugar-Sand Beaches And Turquoise Water

Planning the perfect snorkeling vacation begins with selecting the ideal destination, and the turquoise waters surrounding Madagascar's secret "turtle island" are perfect. Three miles off the coast of Madagascar is a refuge for sea turtles made up of two islets connected by a white, mile-long sandbar. Nosy Iranja is a unique, hidden gem in Madagascar, accessible only by boat. During high tide, the pristine, soft sands connecting the larger island, Nosy Iranja Be, and its smaller sister island, Nosy Iranja Kely, disappear completely.

Nosy Iranja is an enchanting island where tourists can swim and snorkel with sea turtles year-round. Like the little-known island of Comoros located nearby, this hotspot is a nature sanctuary like no other. During high tide, marine turtles lay their eggs along the beach in Nosy Iranja. Every two to six years, both the green and hawksbill turtles return to the beach where they were born to lay their eggs. Both species can lay over 100 eggs per nest multiple times during the nesting season, which spans from June to October for green turtles and from October to February for hawksbill turtles. The hatching period begins two months after the eggs are laid.