One Of Florida's Most Affordable Airports Is Nestled Near Many Of The State's Most Popular Tourist Attractions

Budget-conscious theme park enthusiasts know there are a few ways to make a trip to Disney World more affordable. For example, there are ways you can save money on food, but many people don't put thought into that aspect of their vacation until they are there. That's one of the most common mistakes people make on their first trip to Disney World. Another thing you can do is look for cheaper ways to fly to the theme park capital of the world. While most tourists fly into Orlando International Airport (MCO), there's another hidden gem just a few miles away that could save you big bucks on your flight to Orlando. While Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) may not have as many airlines touching down, you can often find cheaper airline tickets.

The United States Department of Transportation performed a study that showed the Orlando Sanford International Airport had one of the lowest average airfares among all airports in Florida. The average airfare of Orlando Sanford International Airport is $121.14, compared to an average airfare of $293.96 for Orlando International Airport. The two names may sound very similar, but these are two very different airports that sit about 30 minutes apart. Orlando Sanford International Airport is actually located in nearby Sanford, which is a cute town that's one of central Florida's best-kept secrets. If you fly into the cheaper airport, you may want to spend a few days exploring its historic downtown, lakes, and breweries as well.