One Of Florida's Most Affordable Airports Is Nestled Near Many Of The State's Most Popular Tourist Attractions
Budget-conscious theme park enthusiasts know there are a few ways to make a trip to Disney World more affordable. For example, there are ways you can save money on food, but many people don't put thought into that aspect of their vacation until they are there. That's one of the most common mistakes people make on their first trip to Disney World. Another thing you can do is look for cheaper ways to fly to the theme park capital of the world. While most tourists fly into Orlando International Airport (MCO), there's another hidden gem just a few miles away that could save you big bucks on your flight to Orlando. While Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) may not have as many airlines touching down, you can often find cheaper airline tickets.
The United States Department of Transportation performed a study that showed the Orlando Sanford International Airport had one of the lowest average airfares among all airports in Florida. The average airfare of Orlando Sanford International Airport is $121.14, compared to an average airfare of $293.96 for Orlando International Airport. The two names may sound very similar, but these are two very different airports that sit about 30 minutes apart. Orlando Sanford International Airport is actually located in nearby Sanford, which is a cute town that's one of central Florida's best-kept secrets. If you fly into the cheaper airport, you may want to spend a few days exploring its historic downtown, lakes, and breweries as well.
Get to Orlando for cheap with SFB
Orlando Sanford International Airport may not service many airlines, but there's one in particular that's helped the airport become the most affordable airport in Florida. The majority of flights arriving and departing from this airport are on Allegiant Airlines, which was named as the best low-cost airline in North America at the 2025 World Airline Awards. It offers affordable, nonstop flights to Orlando/Sanford from many cities such as Nashville, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Albany, Austin, and Little Rock.
One thing to consider about booking a flight on Allegiant is that its flight schedule can be rather limited. That means it may not have flights on the exact days needed for your getaway. It's also important to point out that there are certain times of the year when some routes aren't offered. When you search for flights on Allegiant's website, you can view the calendar and see exactly what dates are available. If you can adjust your flight dates to match the days that have flights available, it could save you serious money.
Another thing to note about flying on this affordable airline is that you will need to pay extra for bags. You can bring a purse or small backpack for free, but you'll have to pay for everything else — even a carry-on. Try to pack less and use these packing hacks to save space in your luggage.