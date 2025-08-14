The Country With The Highest Amount Of Air-Conditioned Buildings In All Of Europe
Approximately 90% of U.S. homes have air conditioning. In Australia, about 75% of homes have it. However, only around 10% of homes in Europe have air-conditioning units installed. Furthermore, while the vast majority of American restaurants, offices, and public buildings have air conditioning, most of these places across Europe don't.
I distinctly remember an American friend of mine visiting here in the U.K. during a summer heatwave. He was truly horrified to learn that neither my home nor any of the restaurants and bars we visited had air conditioning. Granted, he's from Texas, and it was an unseasonably hot week in the U.K. in 2022, hitting highs of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
While you find some of the lowest rates of air-conditioning installation and use in Europe in the U.K., Ireland, and other countries with generally cooler climates, like Scandinavia, certain countries in Europe which experience hot summers have surprisingly high air-conditioning use. And the country that has the most air-conditioned buildings in all of Europe is the land of pizza, pasta, and gelato — Italy. Contrary to Europe's general low air-conditioning usage, Italy accounts for more than a third of electricity used for air conditioning across the 27 member states in the European Union.
Why is Italy so crazy about air conditioning?
One of the biggest countries in Europe, Italy has a varied climate, but the country as a whole experiences hot summers, with July and August generally reaching into the high 80s and 90s Fahrenheit. Certain areas, like Sardinia and Sicily, experience a Mediterranean climate with hot but not scorching summers — around the high 80s. Still, these hot summers are relatively new — the country has been experiencing the adverse effects of climate change for years now, with intense heatwaves especially common in the south of the country.
The effects of climate change are apparent across the rest of the continent, too — everyone knows Europe's summers are getting hotter, and it's the fastest-warming continent. 2022 saw record-breaking high temperatures across Europe, a record that was quickly shattered when 2024 became Europe's hottest year on record. In 2022, there were an estimated 61,672 heat-related deaths between May 30 and September 4, almost a third of which (18,010), came from Italy alone.
As such, Italy's high air-conditioning usage could be reflective of the shocking and life-threatening heatwaves the country has experienced in recent years. However, while Italy has the most air-conditioned buildings in Europe, you still won't find it everywhere. Many restaurants and bars in Italy are open-air and favor cooling down with a natural breeze over air conditioning. One of Rick Steves' must-see European countries, Italy is an unforgettable vacation spot — just maybe think twice before visiting in the summertime.