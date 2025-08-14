The Country With The Highest Amount Of Air-Conditioned Buildings In All Of Europe

Approximately 90% of U.S. homes have air conditioning. In Australia, about 75% of homes have it. However, only around 10% of homes in Europe have air-conditioning units installed. Furthermore, while the vast majority of American restaurants, offices, and public buildings have air conditioning, most of these places across Europe don't.

I distinctly remember an American friend of mine visiting here in the U.K. during a summer heatwave. He was truly horrified to learn that neither my home nor any of the restaurants and bars we visited had air conditioning. Granted, he's from Texas, and it was an unseasonably hot week in the U.K. in 2022, hitting highs of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

While you find some of the lowest rates of air-conditioning installation and use in Europe in the U.K., Ireland, and other countries with generally cooler climates, like Scandinavia, certain countries in Europe which experience hot summers have surprisingly high air-conditioning use. And the country that has the most air-conditioned buildings in all of Europe is the land of pizza, pasta, and gelato — Italy. Contrary to Europe's general low air-conditioning usage, Italy accounts for more than a third of electricity used for air conditioning across the 27 member states in the European Union.