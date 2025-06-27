These Are Europe's Largest Countries, Defined By Vast Mountains, Thick Forests, And Long Coastlines

At approximately four million square miles, Europe is the world's second-smallest continent. Despite its size, its largest countries (and smaller ones for that matter) host a dizzying array of landscapes. Simply put, European geography is anything but boring.

Even within a single country, like Spain and Italy, it is almost like there are two different worlds split into the more arid, Mediterranean parts of the south and the mountainous northern regions near ranges like the Cantabrians, Alps, and Pyrenees. And within those halves, there are numerous sub-worlds. Scandinavia, despite stereotypes of perpetual winter and snow, might surprise travelers with its mountains, red barns, and dairy farms on the plains. And that is not to say anything about Russia, which has a sheer size that encompasses everything from tundra in the north to steppe in the south and everything in between.

With such a varied landscape, it is no surprise that Europe has given rise to so many different peoples and languages in such a small area. Here are the continent's biggest countries.