Rick Steves Warns Travelers To Always Bring Your Own Washcloth To Europe. Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rick Steves loves sharing practical tips with travelers, especially regarding the simple packing mindset that he says will help you get the most out of your vacation. The travel guru has even designed his own carry-on suitcase for the smoothest travel through Europe. Luckily, his minimalism does know bounds, and as a frequent flyer himself, he's learned a thing or two about what Americans really think are important items to have with them on their trips. He's wise enough to make suggestions you'd normally never think to consider, like packing a washcloth along with your toiletries in your suitcase.

"You'll find bath towels at all fancy and moderately priced hotels, and most cheap ones," Steves notes in his article "Rick's Packing List." But he goes on to point out that "washcloths are rare in Europe." And the same goes for hand towels. If you're someone who uses a face cloth to remove make-up, exfoliate, or lather your body soap, you could be out of luck at many accommodations in Europe, especially if traveling on a shoestring budget.

Many users on his travel forum observed that hotels in Italy, France, and the U.K. failed to provide a small washcloth, an amenity that is expected throughout U.S. hospitality. Steves' travel forum user Johnew52 suggested that higher-end hotels that are used to serving U.S. clients along would be more likely to offer them, and international chains like Marriott and Hilton may provide washcloths at overseas locations like they do in domestic ones. But local and regional accommodations can be hit or miss.