Rick Steves Warns Travelers To Always Bring Your Own Washcloth To Europe. Here's Why
Rick Steves loves sharing practical tips with travelers, especially regarding the simple packing mindset that he says will help you get the most out of your vacation. The travel guru has even designed his own carry-on suitcase for the smoothest travel through Europe. Luckily, his minimalism does know bounds, and as a frequent flyer himself, he's learned a thing or two about what Americans really think are important items to have with them on their trips. He's wise enough to make suggestions you'd normally never think to consider, like packing a washcloth along with your toiletries in your suitcase.
"You'll find bath towels at all fancy and moderately priced hotels, and most cheap ones," Steves notes in his article "Rick's Packing List." But he goes on to point out that "washcloths are rare in Europe." And the same goes for hand towels. If you're someone who uses a face cloth to remove make-up, exfoliate, or lather your body soap, you could be out of luck at many accommodations in Europe, especially if traveling on a shoestring budget.
Many users on his travel forum observed that hotels in Italy, France, and the U.K. failed to provide a small washcloth, an amenity that is expected throughout U.S. hospitality. Steves' travel forum user Johnew52 suggested that higher-end hotels that are used to serving U.S. clients along would be more likely to offer them, and international chains like Marriott and Hilton may provide washcloths at overseas locations like they do in domestic ones. But local and regional accommodations can be hit or miss.
Traditional washcloth challenges and alternatives
If you do bring traditional washcloths on your trip, consider packing them in a Ziploc bag to prevent moisture from leaking into your luggage after you use them. Alternatively, you could bring enough washcloths to leave one behind at each hotel, avoiding dampness and mildew altogether.
An ingenious travel tip from guru Rick Steves to avoid carting around soggy washcloths is to pack a compact and light quick-drying microfiber cloth as a workaround. Another alternative would be to try out disposable washcloths. Steves name drops Olay's Daily Facial 5-in-1, textured dry cloths infused with a mix of cleanser, mask, and toner ingredients like aloe, grape seed oil, and salicylic acid. These single-use pocket-sized pieces of cotton lather up in water, meaning you can save space on facial soap, too. To extend their lifespan, Steves says in his article that you can "cut them in half to make them last longer."
Some additional washcloth alternatives mentioned on Steves' travel forum were nylon loofahs (which exfoliate, lather, and dry out quickly), cotton bandanas, and even old-fashioned handkerchiefs. Light and fast-drying Swedish dishcloths were also recommended; these are washcloth-sized, sponge-like items that can be re-used, machine-washed, and ultimately composted when they become ragged. User Lexma noted that in countries like France and Italy, many locals use washcloth-like mitts to clean their faces. These are widely available in shops in many European countries.