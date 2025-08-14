The Affordable European Country Where A Unique Type Of Visa Lets You Live On The Mediterranean For A Year

With the rise of remote work, countries around the world are debuting new digital nomad visas for employees and freelancers on the move who are hoping to enjoy local charms. These visas are generally good for one to two years. In Europe, new countries seem to hop aboard the digital nomad train every year. One of these is Croatia, which, as of 2025, debuted an 18-month temporary residency permit for remote workers (ideal if you'd like to take advantage of the seaside town of Rijeka, one of the world's best digital nomad destinations and the "Gateway to Croatia's Islands"). But to obtain this visa, applicants must be able to demonstrate an income of 3,295 euros per month (about $3,800) or tens of thousands of dollars of savings in their bank account.

Now, there's an alternative with a lower income requirement that also requires far less paperwork. The Croatian Apartment Visa (as it's known) gives you a temporary residence permit as long as you prepay your rent for the time you expect to stay in the country, up to a maximum of 12 months. Plus, you must provide proof that you'll be able to support yourself during your rental period or supply proof of sufficient funds, which is only about $465 per month — feasible for many people. Then, voila! You're good to stay in Croatia for a whole year, if you want to. This is a completely legal visa hack that lets you take advantage of Croatia's sun-soaked shores, seaside views, medieval cities, and central location between Europe, Africa, and Asia.

So, you're probably wondering, where's the catch? While the Croatian Apartment Visa is "your no-hassle back door path to EU residency" (via internationalliving.com), you do need to complete a few essential steps to make your dream come true. In addition to having the funds to pay your rent up front, you'll also need to fill out an application form at the local police station (the Ministarstvo unutarnjih poslova, or MUP) in whatever part of Croatia you want to reside in.