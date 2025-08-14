The Affordable European Country Where A Unique Type Of Visa Lets You Live On The Mediterranean For A Year
With the rise of remote work, countries around the world are debuting new digital nomad visas for employees and freelancers on the move who are hoping to enjoy local charms. These visas are generally good for one to two years. In Europe, new countries seem to hop aboard the digital nomad train every year. One of these is Croatia, which, as of 2025, debuted an 18-month temporary residency permit for remote workers (ideal if you'd like to take advantage of the seaside town of Rijeka, one of the world's best digital nomad destinations and the "Gateway to Croatia's Islands"). But to obtain this visa, applicants must be able to demonstrate an income of 3,295 euros per month (about $3,800) or tens of thousands of dollars of savings in their bank account.
Now, there's an alternative with a lower income requirement that also requires far less paperwork. The Croatian Apartment Visa (as it's known) gives you a temporary residence permit as long as you prepay your rent for the time you expect to stay in the country, up to a maximum of 12 months. Plus, you must provide proof that you'll be able to support yourself during your rental period or supply proof of sufficient funds, which is only about $465 per month — feasible for many people. Then, voila! You're good to stay in Croatia for a whole year, if you want to. This is a completely legal visa hack that lets you take advantage of Croatia's sun-soaked shores, seaside views, medieval cities, and central location between Europe, Africa, and Asia.
So, you're probably wondering, where's the catch? While the Croatian Apartment Visa is "your no-hassle back door path to EU residency" (via internationalliving.com), you do need to complete a few essential steps to make your dream come true. In addition to having the funds to pay your rent up front, you'll also need to fill out an application form at the local police station (the Ministarstvo unutarnjih poslova, or MUP) in whatever part of Croatia you want to reside in.
Obtaining the Croatian Apartment Visa
You don't need to complete this process before your departure. Just get all your ducks in a row and get yourself to Croatia. For a smoother process, begin apartment hunting right when you land in the country, during your standard 90-day tourist visa. Once you've secured your rental contract (it must be notarized), go to your local police station, ideally with a native speaker in tow. There, apply for an "other purposes" visa for temporary residence based on "prepayment of rent." Other items and documents you may need (depending on the requirements of the specific police station) are a passport-sized photo, proof of health insurance, a clean criminal background check, a marriage certificate (if you're married), birth certificates for minor children staying with you, and funds for an administrative payment. Make sure all foreign documents are apostilled and officially translated as well. You should have a Croatian phone number so that the police can contact you about the status of your application.
While paying a full year's rent upfront may sound daunting, Croatia is one of Europe's more affordable countries. Depending on where you choose to live, you may be able to find a rental property for as little as $4,500 per year. Then all you need to do is provide proof that at least $465 will be entering your bank account each month. After your application is complete, expect to wait at least several weeks (which in visa land is nothing). While you wait, you need to remain in the country, and you are permitted to be there while awaiting an official visa decision.
Here are a few other things to know. During your visa period, you can't work for a Croatian company. This visa isn't for family reunification purposes; partners or spouses must apply separately. At the end of your permit, you'll have to leave Croatia for at least 90 days. You can apply for the visa again later, but you'll have to wait at least six months. So, if you've always hoped to live in Croatia but don't want to go the route of the full digital nomad visa, try this easier, faster, and yet still completely legal method instead!Looking for other visa opportunities in Europe? The stunning European gem of Slovenia is also wooing remote workers with its digital nomad visa.