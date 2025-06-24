One Of The World's Best Digital Nomad Destinations Is The Gorgeous 'Gateway To Croatia's Islands'

If you head northwest along Croatia's Adriatic shoreline, with the sea to your left and the vibrant coastal towns to your right, you'll reach the port city of Rijeka. Croatia's third-largest city, with a population of over 106,000, Rijeka is nestled in a postcard-worthy mountain valley under the shadow of the Julian Alps. Its name, which dates back to the 13th century, is different in Slovenian, Italian, Serbian, and other languages — but it always translates to "river," an apt name for a city bifurcated by the Rječina. This tranquil river winds its way through a picturesque canyon before emptying into the Adriatic.

Rijeka is also known as the "Gateway to Croatia's islands." It earned this moniker for its strategic location right along the coast. Indeed, this bustling port city is your link to some of the most beautiful islands in the northern Adriatic Sea, including Cres, which has some of the best beaches in all of Croatia, Krk, and Lošinj, Croatia's underrated "Island of Vitality." But although it's considered a gateway, this doesn't mean that the city isn't worth a visit of its own. Due to its long history of occupation and settlement — it's been under French, Hungarian, Austrian, and Croatian rule at various points — the city is a unique confluence of cultures. This is visible in its architecture in particular, where you'll see Modernist towers and Art Nouveau façades alongside opulent Habsburg-era buildings and medieval fortresses. Besides its interesting architecture and ancient ruins, Rijeka offers a gorgeous coastline, a multitude of cultural activities, excellent restaurants and cafés, and outdoor adventures galore. And in more recent years, Rijeka has become a hotspot for digital nomads, attracting remote workers aplenty with its excellent connectivity, mild climate, affordability, and spectacular Mediterranean beauty.