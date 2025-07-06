This Stunning And Underrated European Gem Is Wooing Remote Workers With Its New Digital Nomad Visa
Remote work has been on the rise for the past decade or so, with people valuing their work-life balance a lot more and seeking to combine productivity with wanderlust. Since the 2020 lockdowns, it seems that the number of people embracing this lifestyle has increased exponentially. As a result, more countries are catering to digital nomads, offering special "digital nomad visas" that allow remote workers to stay in the country for an extended period of time. As of 2025, over 70 countries offer these visas — and Slovenia is the latest to join the list.
Many countries throughout Europe already offer digital nomad visas. For example, remote workers can work in Spain — known for its low cost of living — or soak up the sun on pristine beaches in the friendly (and affordable) Mediterranean country of Albania. Now, they also have the option to spend even more time enjoying the scenic paradise and underrated wonders of Slovenia.
One of the criteria for selecting a temporary home for many digital nomads is the cost of living. Thankfully, Slovenia offers great value for money, with reported monthly expenses for a single person sitting at just under $1,000 without rent. As for securing accommodation, digital nomads can find a place to stay through Airbnb or opt for more cost-efficient long-term rentals, with prices varying depending on the city, location, and amenities. For example, the capital, Ljubljana, is a popular destination for expats with its cafés, coworking spaces, and easy access to nearby nature parks and lakes. Meanwhile, for those wanting more of a coastal atmosphere, the towns of Piran, Koper, and Portorož will allow you to fully indulge in the Mediterranean lifestyle — responding to emails while sipping a glass of red wine.
Making the most of Slovenia's new digital nomad visa
Slovenia's digital nomad visa is set to go into effect this November, offering its holders the chance to stay in the country for one year. Like most countries that offer digital nomad visas — like the gorgeous and highly underrated Estonia — there is a minimum income requirement workers must meet. While Estonia's is set $4,130 a month, Slovenia's minimum earning requirement hasn't been announced, but will be published in the months leading to the official launch of the visa. In addition to that, applicants must also be a non-EU (European Union) and non-EEA (European Economic Area) citizen to qualify.
That said, unlike a lot of digital nomad visas — like Portugal's, which can be renewed yearly and may even lead to citizenship — Slovenia's is valid only for one year. However, Croatia's digital nomad visa initially had the same policy and has recently been extended to three years, which means there's always a chance the same might happen. Another important rule to note is that remote workers are only allowed to work with foreign businesses based outside of Slovenia. This means you can be employed by a company outside of Slovenia, work as a freelancer or sole trader registered outside of the European Economic Area, or be self-employed with clients outside of Slovenia.
So why choose Slovenia over its neighbors Italy or Croatia, both of which offer digital nomad visas? The choice is ultimately up to digital nomads, but there's one thing in its favor: Slovenia is an underrated destination that can't be missed. With dazzling natural beauty, fairytale-like lakes and castles, and a rising culture of coworking spaces and cafés, it's an ideal spot to settle down for a while and work remotely while enjoying a budget-friendly European destination.