This Stunning And Underrated European Gem Is Wooing Remote Workers With Its New Digital Nomad Visa

Remote work has been on the rise for the past decade or so, with people valuing their work-life balance a lot more and seeking to combine productivity with wanderlust. Since the 2020 lockdowns, it seems that the number of people embracing this lifestyle has increased exponentially. As a result, more countries are catering to digital nomads, offering special "digital nomad visas" that allow remote workers to stay in the country for an extended period of time. As of 2025, over 70 countries offer these visas — and Slovenia is the latest to join the list.

Many countries throughout Europe already offer digital nomad visas. For example, remote workers can work in Spain — known for its low cost of living — or soak up the sun on pristine beaches in the friendly (and affordable) Mediterranean country of Albania. Now, they also have the option to spend even more time enjoying the scenic paradise and underrated wonders of Slovenia.

One of the criteria for selecting a temporary home for many digital nomads is the cost of living. Thankfully, Slovenia offers great value for money, with reported monthly expenses for a single person sitting at just under $1,000 without rent. As for securing accommodation, digital nomads can find a place to stay through Airbnb or opt for more cost-efficient long-term rentals, with prices varying depending on the city, location, and amenities. For example, the capital, Ljubljana, is a popular destination for expats with its cafés, coworking spaces, and easy access to nearby nature parks and lakes. Meanwhile, for those wanting more of a coastal atmosphere, the towns of Piran, Koper, and Portorož will allow you to fully indulge in the Mediterranean lifestyle — responding to emails while sipping a glass of red wine.