This Colorado Resort Offers Unmatched Red Rock Views From An Infinity-Edge Heated Outdoor Pool

There's nothing quite like a quiet escape to nature, but when that getaway is accompanied by incredible views while soaking in an out-of-this-world infinity pool, it takes things to the next level. Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs sits the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, a luxury property featuring 117 rooms perched in the Rocky Mountains and boasting a gorgeous pool overlooking the views.

The resort got its name from the red-rock reverie of sandstone formations surrounding it, considered so sacred that rival Native American tribes would historically set down their weapons when entering the area. Now, the property invites guests to relax in a different way, offering several wellness amenities that include golf and tennis courts, a spa, three different swimming pools, and several on-site restaurants.

Rooms at the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club are split into three areas — the resort lodge, cottages, and casitas — with each offering a different experience. In the lodge, travelers can enjoy rooms and suites boasting mountain views, many with patios or balconies to soak it all in. Cottages at the resort are available to book as one, two, or three-bedroom suites complete with cozy fireplaces, separate living areas, and kitchens. The private and secluded casitas include up to three bedrooms, each boasting a full kitchen, a dining room, a living area with a fireplace, and ensuite bathrooms with soaking tubs. No matter where you stay at the resort, though, guests are treated to bathroom amenities such as yoga mats, Nespresso coffee, tea makers, and more.