This Colorado Resort Offers Unmatched Red Rock Views From An Infinity-Edge Heated Outdoor Pool
There's nothing quite like a quiet escape to nature, but when that getaway is accompanied by incredible views while soaking in an out-of-this-world infinity pool, it takes things to the next level. Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs sits the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, a luxury property featuring 117 rooms perched in the Rocky Mountains and boasting a gorgeous pool overlooking the views.
The resort got its name from the red-rock reverie of sandstone formations surrounding it, considered so sacred that rival Native American tribes would historically set down their weapons when entering the area. Now, the property invites guests to relax in a different way, offering several wellness amenities that include golf and tennis courts, a spa, three different swimming pools, and several on-site restaurants.
Rooms at the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club are split into three areas — the resort lodge, cottages, and casitas — with each offering a different experience. In the lodge, travelers can enjoy rooms and suites boasting mountain views, many with patios or balconies to soak it all in. Cottages at the resort are available to book as one, two, or three-bedroom suites complete with cozy fireplaces, separate living areas, and kitchens. The private and secluded casitas include up to three bedrooms, each boasting a full kitchen, a dining room, a living area with a fireplace, and ensuite bathrooms with soaking tubs. No matter where you stay at the resort, though, guests are treated to bathroom amenities such as yoga mats, Nespresso coffee, tea makers, and more.
Swim with a view in the gorgeous infinity pool
The best part of being at the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club is the views, and nowhere is that more true than perched from inside the infinity pool. Heated year-round to 84 degrees, guests can stare out at the incredible views of the Garden of the Gods mountain park and Pikes Peak summit while they bathe.
The pool is exclusively for guests who are 21 and over and is open 365 days per year. While swimming, visitors can also enjoy a classic margarita or a summer spritz, such as an Aperol, limoncello, elderflower, or sparkling wine. You can also nibble on light bites like harissa hummus, burrata with fried green tomatoes and prosciutto, or a Caesar salad with baby kale and romaine.
Beyond the famous infinity pool, the resort boasts several other options to dip your toes in some water. Head to the Three Graces Pool Complex to get your laps in at the outdoor swimming pool or relax in the indulgent hot tub. These pools are open seasonally and welcome guests of all ages. Travelers also have access to a Recreation Center Pool, which is a one-mile drive from the main resort. There, guests can enjoy a junior-sized Olympic pool, locker rooms with complimentary locks, a wading pool, and a garden-themed splash pad with more than 40 sprayers for the little ones. And don't worry if you get hungry, as there's a whole menu of poolside favorites from crispy chicken wings to turkey clubs, beer-battered onion rings, and even kid-friendly peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
Enjoy tennis, golf, and more during your stay
Relaxation is paramount at this resort thanks to its endless array of activities and programming. Start with a visit to the Strata Spa and Salon, a 10,000-square-foot facility featuring nine individual treatment rooms as well as a hydrotherapy circuit complete with steam rooms, a Himalayan salt inhalation room, a dry Himalayan salt sauna, and experiential showers. Guests can book facials, massages, and more, or choose instead to get their hearts pumping at the Strata Fit fitness center with group classes of yoga or boot camp.
Golf enthusiasts will love the 27-hole championship course, hugged by incredible views of the surrounding mountains, while six tennis courts (two outdoor and four indoor) and pickleball will satisfy anyone looking to bring their healthy habits with them on vacation. Hungry guests won't be disappointed either, with four different restaurants available.
Start your day with a Lavazza coffee at the Beach & Cable Barista, or enjoy lunch overlooking the mountains and the golf course at the Kissing Camels Grille & Bar. For dinner, head to Grand View, an elegant restaurant with views to match, serving up elevated dishes like wagyu beef carpaccio, spring pea risotto with parmesan crisps, and bone-in pork chops, rubbed in ancho chili and smoked for 12 hours.