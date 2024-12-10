The Best All-Inclusive Resorts With Out-Of-This-World Pools
A vacation is supposed to be a time to relax, where you can let go of all the daily stress and forget about work, school, routines, and bills. Staying in an all-inclusive resort adds another layer of relief to that experience. These types of properties roll all the expenses of your stay into one pre-ordained rate. That way, you don't have to pick over prices of entrees on a restaurant menu, for instance, or pore over a bill at check-out to ensure all the charges are accurate.
All-inclusives are a great place to stay, as long as you choose the right resort for your travel style. What can make your visit even better is if the all-inclusive has a pool that instantly dazzles, the type of pool that will make a traveler's jaw drop. Scouring blogs and hotel pages, we've come up with all-inclusive resorts where the pools must be seen to be believed.
Breathless Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
This all-inclusive that only allows adults as guests is located on the end of a small peninsula with views of a marina and knobby peaks. All rooms are suites, with outdoor spaces like a balcony or terrace from which guests can take in the sea air. Swimmers will enjoy the location close to Cabo San Lucas' famed El Medano Beach,(though tourists have a deadly warning about this popular vacation spot).
Just as thrilling is the main infinity pool. Long and slender, it is flanked by lounge chairs and cabanas, and one side has a deck that allows guests to dip their feet in the pool's shallows while seated. As beguiling as the sleek set-up are the views of the undulating coastline, boats zipping to and fro on the water, and the endless expanses of sea. The pool is also the setting for pumping evenings when DJs spin.
Como Laucala Island, Fiji
Any traveler looking for some luxury at their all-inclusive can book a stay at this private island property in Fiji, a South Pacific nation with some beautiful beaches that will have you dreaming of a vacation. For starters, arrival for guests involves landing on the island's very own airstrip. Post-touchdown, guests will check in and be shown to one of the 25 villas that offer extreme privacy.
They range in location, from up on the side of a hill, to over the emerald waters, to resting on a sandy beach, and all come with a private pool. The real showstopper, however, is the main pool, enclosed in glass like a giant aquarium, and perfect for endless Instagram shots. For a fun excursion, take a trip around the resort's 240-acre farm, where fruit trees and a poultry farm provide ingredients for on-site meals.
Corázon Cabo Resort & Spa, Mexico
Opened in 2022, this all-inclusive sits on El Medano Beach. Featuring 305 rooms including suites, it also offers guests beers from its own microbrewery, a bar on its rooftop that looks over the sea, and a range of places to eat. The infinity pools are set on different levels. One is right by the beach, allowing guests the ease of alternating between the pool and the sea with just a few steps.
Another pool is located higher up, elevated, and snuggled in between the main accommodation building. From this perch, the views roll on forever, and guests can see the ridges of mountains extend out into the sea like a long finger pointing south. Loungers shaded by umbrellas around the pool make this a comfortable place to spend a lazy day.
Dreams Onyx Resort & Spa, Dominican Republic
A lasting memory travelers might have of this resort in Punta Cana, a destination known for its excellent all-inclusive resorts for romantic getaways, is that there are pools everywhere. They wind around the buildings like shadows, they sit alongside rooms, and they vary in shape and size. The upshot is that guests have a wide range of options where they can soak up the sun, and then cool off in clear blue water. And that's not even including the sea.
The main pool complex is perhaps the most impressive. It plays out across a series of levels, like an artfully terraced garden. Visitors will find a long, slender, curling strip of pool close to the beach, with a deeper trench nearest to the sea. Further back, guests will find a waterfall feature, open expanses perfect for paddling in, and sections tucked under pedestrian bridges. There are also jetted tubs for a change of scene.
Excellence Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
With thatch-roof palapas set all around the main pool, this all-inclusive resort effortlessly paints an image of a breezy, relaxed beach getaway. The pool itself is just steps from the beach, where wood-slatted cabanas further enhance the easygoing vibe. The pool widens and narrows as it wraps around the coastal side of the property.
Verdant landscaping flanks its deep blue water while towering, skinny palms add a vertical contrast to the low-rise pool area. While most of the seating skirts the edge of the pool, some of the loungers are set in the water. For water babies, the sensation of laying back while partially submerged in the warm shallows will feel like pure bliss. The property is open only to adults. For a more exclusive experience, guests can book a room in the Excellence Club section, which has its own pools.
Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa, Jamaica
The main pool at this Montego Bay property is certainly a focal point for guests. One look at it, and you can probably see why. It looks like a series of concentric circles, pushing ever outward from a central building. The building is where to find the Blue Lagoon Swim-up Bar, at the heart of the pool, and also a terrace bar above, with fine sunset views.
The pool is grand, and expansive, giving visitors plenty of space to splash out, relax in its shallows, and look out to the beach and sea — both close by. To one side is a water park pool area with water slides, fountains, and play areas that will keep kids engaged and entertained. For adults, the live musical performances and theatrical shows at the all-inclusive will provide some artistic diversion.
Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes, Mexico
The sprawling property in Cabo San Lucas is an all-suite retreat, with the largest being the three-bed Suite Presidential. Much like the all-inclusive itself, the pool spreads far and wide, almost like a lagoon that is the focal point of the resort, tucked alongside the accommodations. It has a sensuous, curving form, and is set right by the beach.
Parts of it border a trio of thatch, open-air cabanas that have a deck with lounge chairs, and an interior shaded section where guests can get a break from the rays. The blues of the pool mirror the color of the ocean, which is just steps away. Visitors who enjoy a nibble or drink in the water can drop by the Tide Bar, which has tables and a bar set in the pool.
Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Mexico
Paddlers in the broad pools at this beachfront all-inclusive might appreciate the fine geometric lines visible around the water. The pools are characterized by right angles, straight lines, sunken seating areas in the water that look like cut-outs in a puzzle, and square platforms that seem to float. There is also a pool, with a red tile bottom, shaped like a diamond.
Luckily for travelers, the pools have plenty of places to sit around them, hang out, and soak in the relaxed ambiance. And for kids, a gaggle of water slides offers them a fun way to slip into the shallows. For some more excitement, youngsters can enroll in guitar training — included in the rate — and even try their hand at playing in a band. All rooms come with an outdoor hot tub, another enticing water feature.
Haven Riviera Cancún, Mexico
This all-inclusive in Cancún, a destination famed for sunbathing, swimming, and dolphin-spotting, sits a little south of the main hotel zone. The property's accommodations form a large semi-circle, and in the middle of that crescent, guests will find the giant main pool. Such are its generous dimensions that it almost appears like a lake.
The pool is encircled by palm trees and lounge chairs, an oasis of relaxation that is just steps from the beach. It's an inviting body of water, one where visitors can float, paddle, swim, or just soak up the ambiance. Anyone looking for a break from all the aquatic activity — or inactivity — can wade up to Vistas Pool Bar. Located right at one edge of the pool, it has a swim-up seating area under cantilevered shade and a handsome stone bar.
Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe, Mexico
The all-inclusive might be in the heart of the hotel zone, but deep history is close at hand. A little inland from the property are ancient Mayan ruins, and nearby is a museum that celebrates that old regional culture. The resort has a distinctive architectural layout. Comprising a series of towers, its buildings vaguely form the shape of the Greek letter omega.
Within that framework, visitors will find a large complex of pools that vary in size, shape, and sensibility. A long snaking pool extends almost across the breadth of the property. It curves and curls, forming a crescent on one side. Its winding shape makes it perfect for leisure paddlers, not personalities looking to complete their daily laps quota. Other pools are more compact, positioned in front of breezy cabanas, and are perfect for a quick, cooling dip.
Hotel Riu Palace Kukulkan, Mexico
An adults-only all-inclusive, this resort in the Cancún hotel zone has a prime section of beachfront. A blocky, angular property, it has buildings that approximate three sides of a square. The final side opens to the sea and is where guests will find the pools. One of the pools is the star attraction, a rectangle of water that is smartly positioned.
Look at the surface of the pool from the right elevation, and its water seems to merge right into the Caribbean Sea. It's a marvelous piece of design, and a canny trick on the eye, and nearly makes the pool's water seem as though it continues on all the way to the horizon. Lounge chairs surround the pool, while palm trees break up the endless vistas of blue. Guests wanting a drink while in a pool can drop by the Bar Mamasita.
Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Dominican Republic
An enclave with resorts, a golf course, and even an adventure park, Cap Cana is a playground for leisure in the southeast of the Dominican Republic. It's where travelers will find this adult-only all-inclusive on Juanillo Beach. Set back a mere few steps from that beach is the large infinity pool at the resort.
A large, broad, angular pool that almost looks like a pane of glass, is the showpiece of the property, displayed front and center. It's not bland, or uniform though, with the space broken up into smaller components. There are jetted tubs at two of the corners, platforms that extend out on the water, and sunken seating areas. Club members at the resort can enjoy the perk of ordering a drink at the swim-up bar.
Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Mexico
For travelers who want to have some bragging rights, a stay at this property might be in order. It's located in Cancún, and you can check out this list of the best things to do in Cancún while you're out there. The resort is right by some Mayan ruins, a lighthouse, and the extreme east of Mexico's mainland, which is only a few hundred feet away. This also means that the hotel is the easternmost property on the Mexican mainland.
Beyond this, there are several pools where guests can cool off. There are small communal pools shared by rooms, and jetted tubs for easing aching muscles. But the showpiece is the main infinity pool, located by the beach. It has raised levels within where loungers allow guests to sun themselves while dipping their toes in the water. A larger raised section at one corner adds a little drama to the design, making it look like a stage.
Live Aqua Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
At this adults-only all-inclusive in Punta Cana, there isn't just one long, sleek pool to entice guests, but pairs that sit almost side-by-side. They are like twins separated by lush landscaping. Unlike many beachfront resorts, the pools are set back from the coast, making them a destination unto themselves. They are options among the many places where guests can splash away, choices that also include pools right by some rooms.
There is also a pool bar where guests can swim right up to the counter. All rooms at the resort are suites and start at approximately 600 square feet in size. For something extra special, consider booking the Luna Suite Ocean Front. Split over three levels, and offering guests more than 2,200 square feet in space, it has its own private pool and dedicated access directly to the beach.
Paradisus Grand Cana, Dominican Republic
On one side of this all-inclusive in Punta Cana is the beach, and on the other side is the rolling Cocotal golf course. Even more enticing is the set-up of the pools at the property. They are so grand, and arranged in such a way that together, they almost look like a giant sun.
One main pool lines the middle of the central area, like a runway. It features loungers and cabanas around its edge, and in one inlet, a swim-up bar where a peaked roof offers drinkers some welcome shade. On the outer ring is a curling pool that almost wraps around the entire property. It's a striking piece of architecture, and when seen from a distance, it makes the resort look like an intimate, self-contained village.
Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, Mexico
Right by the southern end of Baja California, in Cabo San Lucas, the all-inclusive has its own private beach. But once guests clamp their eyes on the pools there, they might not visit the waterfront at all. The pools wind down like a series of terraces. The visual effect is spellbinding like large stepping stones of water gently making their way down to the coast.
The property has six outdoor pools in all, and their curving, sensuous shapes only add to their allure. Some have bright blooms along the edge, others have bridges arching over the water. All come with comfortable seating close to the water's edge, perfect places to admire the aquatic lines. All rooms at the property are suites and come with outdoor spaces, marble bathrooms, and beautiful art.
Royal Sands, Mexico
A reliable resort in Cancún's hotel zone, this all-inclusive has four pools. Two of these are for kids — the property is definitely family-friendly — and one is set aside for guests who like to swim laps. But the main infinity pool is the real star. It has wavy mosaic patterns on its floor that make the water in it look like it's constantly in motion.
At two corners are swim-up bar areas, meaning that guests who want to go bar hopping can do so effortlessly, and without having to get dry. Loungers and palm trees are all around the pool, and some loungers line the front end of the pool, on the beach. Thanks to its generous proportions, the pool rarely feels crowded or jammed to the point of discomfort for bathers.
Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa, Dominican Republic
Another property in the resort enclave of Cap Cana, this all-inclusive has curving pools that lead down to the beach. Thatch structures line the sides of the pool as they make their journey to the sea. Some of these structures house bars, or places to grab a bite, others are simply coverings offering shade for guests.
The pools resemble a jigsaw puzzle of interconnected waterways. Lounge chairs allow guests to hang out close to the pools, while simple landscaping ensures that the focus is squarely on the water. All of the rooms are suites. They feature marble floors, and light-colored decor enlivened by bright bed throws and pillows. The property's location on Juanillo Beach is also close to Cap Cana Marina.
Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf Resort & Spa, Mexico
On a curving finger of land that protrudes up north of Cancún's hotel zone, this resort has pools weaving throughout the heart of the property. Not only is that a visually appealing amenity for guests, but it also gives them many different areas where they can seclude themselves. The pools bend and weave, almost like a coastline, as they extend from the heart of the property forward toward the Caribbean Sea.
Some wrap around small sections that feel like mini-islands, and some cut in to create private-feeling inlets. The main pools are set at a level up from the beach, elevated so that guests can enjoy deep views of the sea. Below, a set of private pools is attached to the highest category of rooms — these accommodations also come with beach access. The all-inclusive rate here includes spirits, access to all restaurants, and round-the-clock room service.
Methodology
There are thousands of hotels all over the world with amazing pools. But many of them are not all-inclusives. To find all-inclusives with truly special pools, we scoured blogs like The Points Guy and Trips to Discover. We carefully sifted the lists to pluck out properties that really were all-inclusive and had inspiring pools. Then we researched each property in depth to find out what made those pools so special.