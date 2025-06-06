Colorado's Sculpted Canyon Is A Red-Rock Reverie Of Folding Cliffs And Glassy Pools Surrounding The Green River

The almighty Grand Canyon earned its status as a globally recognized wonder of the world not merely for its epic size and dazzling depths, but also because of its eye-catching red rock coloration. Yet while the famed Arizona gorge is by far the most famous red-rock canyon in America, that type of red sandstone is widespread across much of the desert basins and mountain ranges in the American West. As a result, you can find many other amazing red-rock canyons, many with views rivaling even the Grand Canyon itself. For example, California's appropriately named Red Rock Canyon State Park is a vivid red rock paradise of desert sandstone cliffs. Yet for a truly rugged red rock canyon experience in a less-visited area, look no further than the western edge of Colorado and the quiet majesty of the Gates of Lodore.

Right away, "Gates of Lodore" sounds like something straight out of a fantasy novel. The name actually comes from a poem called "The Cataract of Lodore" by 19th-century British poet Robert Southey, whimsically describing an English cascade known as Lodore Falls. Other than select English majors, however, most visitors will take the name's high fantasy connotation as an apt description.

The canyon's location in Western Colorado provides it with fantastic, poetic, and perhaps otherworldly scenery more indicative of the deserts of Utah than the Colorado Rockies (the canyon is only four and a half hours from Salt Lake City by car, for those who fly into Salt Lake City International Airport ). And while its sculpted red cliffs and enchanting waterways make the canyon stand out, the Gates of Lodore also has the distinction of being a hidden gem in one of the best (and most underappreciated) national park sites in the American West.