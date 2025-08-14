Don't Travel With Your Furry Friend Without Checking If They Need A Pet Passport
Pet lovers will know the pain of leaving their beloved furry friend at home when jetting off on vacation. So it's no surprise that more and more pet owners are taking their animals on holiday with them. But before you go packing their favorite toys and treats, you need to be prepared. Pet travel is not easy, and you'll want to avoid making these common mistakes when vacationing with your animals. Whether you travel locally or internationally, there's a lot of paperwork and even immunizations you'll need to prepare ahead of time.
A pet passport isn't necessarily required, not in the typical human way you'd expect anyway (no, you won't be taking your dog to a photo booth). But what you will need is a collection of health and identification records that prove your pet meets the travel requirements, typically including proof of microchipping, vaccinations, and a vet-signed certificate confirming they're fit to travel.
The exact paperwork needed depends on a few things: your destination, mode of transport, and even the species or breed of your pet. And it's not just international travel that comes with requirements, as even traveling between certain states can mean you need different health certificates or proof of vaccinations. These aren't optional; if you don't follow the rules, your pet could be refused entry, held in quarantine, or worse, turned away at the airport gate. Planning ahead is essential, and while it's not easy, it's so worth it. Pet-friendly travel is entirely possible and fun, especially in America's best dog-friendly hotels, but only if you understand the rules.
What American pet owners need to travel at home and abroad
If you're traveling within America, many states require a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI), a document signed by a USDA-accredited vet confirming your pet is vaccinated, especially against rabies. Some states won't require this for domestic travel, but others require a CVI issued within 10 days of travel. Airlines may also add their own restrictions, including limits on cabin travel, so always check both state and airline rules before you go.
Although there's a new requirement for human travelers entering Europe in 2025, the guidelines are pretty similar for animals. Dogs, cats, and ferrets must be microchipped and have a rabies vaccination given at least 21 days prior to traveling. You'll also need a health certificate completed by a veterinarian and signed off by an official government authority (like the USDA). You need to get this certificate issued within 10 days of entry into the EU, and once inside, it allows free movement for up to four months. When you leave your destination, it becomes null and void, even if you leave before the four months are up.
Similarly, for the U.K., your pet must be microchipped, vaccinated against rabies, and have a valid Health Certificate. For dogs, you'll need proof of tapeworm treatment administered by a vet between 24 and 120 hours before entering. Other countries, like Australia or Japan, have even stricter requirements, including rabies tests and mandatory quarantine on arrival. These processes can take three to six months to complete, so it's better to start researching early for a successful and memorable pet vacation.