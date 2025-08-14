Don't Travel With Your Furry Friend Without Checking If They Need A Pet Passport

Pet lovers will know the pain of leaving their beloved furry friend at home when jetting off on vacation. So it's no surprise that more and more pet owners are taking their animals on holiday with them. But before you go packing their favorite toys and treats, you need to be prepared. Pet travel is not easy, and you'll want to avoid making these common mistakes when vacationing with your animals. Whether you travel locally or internationally, there's a lot of paperwork and even immunizations you'll need to prepare ahead of time.

A pet passport isn't necessarily required, not in the typical human way you'd expect anyway (no, you won't be taking your dog to a photo booth). But what you will need is a collection of health and identification records that prove your pet meets the travel requirements, typically including proof of microchipping, vaccinations, and a vet-signed certificate confirming they're fit to travel.

The exact paperwork needed depends on a few things: your destination, mode of transport, and even the species or breed of your pet. And it's not just international travel that comes with requirements, as even traveling between certain states can mean you need different health certificates or proof of vaccinations. These aren't optional; if you don't follow the rules, your pet could be refused entry, held in quarantine, or worse, turned away at the airport gate. Planning ahead is essential, and while it's not easy, it's so worth it. Pet-friendly travel is entirely possible and fun, especially in America's best dog-friendly hotels, but only if you understand the rules.