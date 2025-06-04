America's Best Dog-Friendly Hotels That Make Traveling With Your Pet A Breeze, According To Travelers
One of the hardest aspects of traveling for pet owners is having to leave their animals behind. Not only will you miss your pets, but it can also cost a lot of money to put them in doggy daycare or hire someone to take care of them while you're gone. Luckily, you don't always have to leave them behind, and taking your pets on vacation is increasingly common. After all, dogs also love a beach day.
There are many dog-friendly hotels around the United States, so you can actually travel with your pooches, big and small. Some hotels go above and beyond, providing on-site beds and bowls so you don't need to pack them from home. Some even have cute custom treats for your pups. From luxury hotels where your dogs live like the kings and queens they are to cozy inns that make them feel at home, these are the best dog-friendly hotels around the country that make traveling with your furry friends that little bit easier.
Best Friends Roadhouse, Kanab, Utah
The laid-back town of Kanab in Utah is a tourist spot because of its proximity to three major national parks: Zion, Bryce Canyon, and Grand Canyon National Parks. Grand Canyon is a pet-friendly national park (as long as the pets stay above the rim), making it the perfect option for a getaway with your furry friends. For those visiting the park and wanting to stay with their pets, Best Friends Roadhouse in Kanab is just about as dog-friendly as a hotel gets.
Best Friends Roadhouse in Kanab is run by the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, which is an animal welfare organization. The hotel allows a maximum of four pets per room (with no size limit), and there's no extra pet fee. In fact, if you're not traveling with your own pet, you can enjoy a pet sleepover with a dog, cat, or bunny from the nearby animal sanctuary. Reviewers on BringFido, with one visitor saying, "Staff was welcoming and very accommodating. Facilities are excellently designed to accommodate dogs and their owners. The on-site dog park is a wonderful touch."
Paws House Inn, West Rutland, Vermont
The Paw House Inn in West Rutland, Vermont, is a small hotel situated in a historic farmhouse dating back to 1786. This inn is more than pet-friendly; it's a dog-centric hotel. Paw House Inn doesn't charge any extra pet fee for up to two dogs, and dogs of any size and breed are welcome. In fact, the Paw House Inn actually charges a $10 fee if you do not bring a dog. How's that for being dog-centric?
While there's no charge for up to two dogs and a $25 fee for a third dog, that doesn't necessarily mean you can't bring more. The hotel asks you to call ahead of time if you're bringing more than three animals. Each room at this inn has a custom-built dog bed, and there's an on-site dog playhouse where you can leave your pooch if you have an adventure planned that isn't appropriate for them. The staff at the Paw House Inn will gladly take care of your furry friend and walk your dog while you're gone. The inn's backyard is an off-leash dog park that you can use at any time of the day. One Tripadvisor reviewer says that the inn owners' "love for dogs truly shows in every detail of the inn."
The Plaza Hotel, New York, New York
The Plaza Hotel is an iconic hotel located on New York City's world-famous Fifth Avenue. Many of you know it from the movie "Home Alone 2," but did you know this is also a fantastic hotel for pampering your dogs? The Plaza Hotel welcomes up to two pets of any size per room at no additional charge. However, if you want to give your dog an extra-special treat, opt for the special pet package.
The hotel offers a package called the Pampered Pup, and it represents quite a luxurious adventure for your pet. With the package, your pup will get a three-tiered tray of dog-friendly macarons. A dog bed, plus food and water bowls, are also provided. The most unique part is that it also provides a super adorable dog bathrobe, which is just about the cutest thing we can imagine. The Plaza welcomes dogs of all sizes. If your dog doesn't fit one of the current bathrobe sizes, you can simply call the hotel 30 days in advance, and a custom one can be made.
Carmel Valley Ranch, Carmel, California
Carmel Valley Ranch is a luxury countryside resort that focuses on connecting visitors with nature and the land. The ranch is located in an under-the-radar wine region near Monterey, California, and has farm animals on the property. It also has an organic garden and miles of hiking trails.
This luxury hotel charges a one-time pet fee of $195, so the longer you stay, the better the deal becomes. The fee includes a memory foam bed for your pet to use during your stay, food and water bowls, and seemingly endless dog treats. Of course, the best part of bringing your dog to the Carmel Valley Ranch is the 500 acres of property waiting for you and your pooch to explore. According to Redditors, the hotel is perfect for people looking for a high-end resort in California that offers dog-friendly hikes on the property. Carmel Valley Ranch is another fabulous place to pamper your pup, and there's a pooch room service menu with choices like beef bone marrow, naturally raised chicken and rice, and more.
Rosewood Miramar Beach, Montecito, California
The luxe beachy city of Montecito is home to Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, and Ariana Grande (among others), and you can also get a taste of that life at the five-star Rosewood Miramar Beach. The hotel allows you to bring your dogs for some five-star treatment, with no limit on size or the number of dogs (sorry, no cats, though).
While there is a $150 fee per pet per stay, the hotel offers a daily dog walking service. One Redditor says that Rosewood Miramar Beach "is very dog friendly and they provided water bowls, dog bed, treats and a bandanna for our pup in the room." The property is right in front of Miramar Beach, and the beach itself allows dogs as long as they're leashed. In addition to letting your pup play in the sand, Rosewood Miramar Beach hosts dog events like the annual dog show, where the winner gets treated to a free beachfront stay at the resort.
Fairmont Copley Plaza, Boston, Massachusetts
Fairmont Copley Plaza is located in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood, just a few blocks away from the dog-friendly Boston Common. The hotel is dog-friendly and has its own canine ambassador, a female black Labrador named Cori. The hotel welcomes up to two pets of all sizes for a $50 one-time fee per pet, and if you want to give your pup some special treatment, opt for the Fairmont Friend package.
For this package, the hotel partners with a local pet boutique and bakery called Boston Barkery to create a special box of hotel-themed treats that are pawsitively Instagram-worthy. The package also includes a free brush-and-go service at a nearby dog spa called Onyva, as well as discounts on other services. Dog beds and bowls are provided during the stay, and the hotel will donate $10 per night to the Guide Dog Foundation. Dogs are also welcome on the patio of the hotel's restaurant, OAK Long Bar + Kitchen, although the patio is only open during the warmer seasons. If you prefer to splurge on room service, your dog can also get involved. The hotel offers a fancy dog room service menu featuring options like codfish and caviar or Angus beef patties.
Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida
The luxurious Four Seasons Hotels brand has been top of everyone's mind lately, thanks to the success of "White Lotus," as the Four Seasons Koh Samui was used as a filming location for the show's third season. However, luxury travel with the brand doesn't mean you have to leave your pet behind. While not all Four Seasons hotels accept pets, some do, including the Four Seasons at The Surf Club in Surfside, an area of Miami just south of Bal Harbour.
The oceanfront hotel allows up to two pets for no additional fee, although there is a weight limit of 15 pounds. The hotel also offers a pet menu and healthy treats. One Tripadvisor reviewer confirms that dogs are allowed on the restaurant's terrace. However, if you want to head out elsewhere for dinner to an establishment that doesn't allow dogs, the hotel staff can take care of your pet while you're out.
The hotel is also a short distance from the dog-friendly beach on 81st Street (that locals call Bark Beach) and North Beach Oceanside Park. If those are too far, don't worry. This hotel has two designated dog parks on the property.
The Kimpton Brice Hotel, Savannah, Georgia
The Kimpton hotel chain is actually well-known to be pet-friendly, and all Kimpton locations allow pets without any extra charge or deposit. There's also no size or weight limit and no limit on the number of pets you can bring. As the company likes to say, "if your pet fits through the door" then they're in! If we have to choose one particular Kimpton hotel, though, it would be The Kimpton Brice in Georgia's oldest city of Savannah.
Pets are welcomed with complimentary treats at the front desk and a pet bed in the room. Dogs are also allowed to dine with you at the hotel restaurant, Pacci, where they offer a chef-curated pup meal. You can take your dog on a walk at the nearby Washington Square Park. This hotel has a 4.7-star review on BringFido, with many guests appreciating the fact that there is a courtyard where you can relax with your dog. One reviewer also noted that "the staff was exceedingly friendly, and so much of the service was catered to our pets."
The Colony, Kennebunkport, Maine
Those planning a road trip along the coast of Maine would likely stop at the charming Kennebunkport, known for its sandy beaches and historic sites. For vacationers looking for a place to stay with their pets, The Colony is a great choice. The Colony Hotel in Kennebunkport is a historic hotel that dates back to 1914. It's an oceanfront hotel with its own private beach, and it is known as one of the most pet-friendly hotels in Maine.
The hotel has designated pet-friendly rooms and allows up to two dogs of any size per room. There are green areas on the property to walk your dogs, plus handy water stations and doggy bag dispensers. Of course, the dogs are allowed to play on the hotel's private beach. While there is an extra charge, it's relatively low at $45 per pet per night. The staff welcomes all pups with treats and a pet blanket to take to the room. The dogs are also welcome on the restaurant's patio and out on the pool deck.
Hotel Zena, Washington, D.C.
Hotel Zena in Washington, D.C. is an artsy hotel that is all about female empowerment. The hotel prides itself on its inclusivity, and it's not just people of all races, genders, and sexualities that are welcome here, but pets are, too. The hotel doesn't charge any extra pet fee or deposit and allows up to two pets per guestroom (both dogs and cats are welcome). There is a size limit, but it's one of the least restrictive ones at 50 pounds. It even lets you leave your pets in the room unattended as long as they're well-behaved.
The hotel has custom-made dog beds and dog bowls available upon request (we recommend requesting them in advance). The staff also has pet treats to greet your pup and doggy bags handy for when you need to take your pet out for a walk. Not sure where to go? Just ask the concierge for recommendations of dog-friendly parks and restaurants. A Tripadvisor reviewer says that the hotel "was a convenient location for us to walk our dog at the park across the street."
The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza, St. Louis, Missouri
All Sonesta hotels welcome up to two pets per room with no breed or size restriction (but cats are not allowed). The hotel chain does charge a pet fee, which varies depending on the hotel. One of the best Sonesta hotels to bring your pets to is The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri. This hotel charges a $80 pet fee per stay and provides pet beds, bowls, waterproof mats, and treats upon check-in. The pet products are made by Fable, a family-owned pet product company that the Sonesta hotels have partnered with.
It's sometimes hard to find a place to walk the dogs while staying in a hotel in the middle of a major city. That's why this particular hotel is good because of its proximity to Forest Park, a sprawling, 1300-acre park. It also happens to be dog-friendly, although dogs have to be on leash per city ordinance.
Hotel Valley Ho, Scottsdale, Arizona
A mid-century modern gem in Scottsdale, Arizona, Hotel Valley Ho is a hotel for architecture lovers — and dog lovers. The hotel charges no additional fee for pets and allows up to two pets of any size in the room. It provides a welcome amenity that includes dog treats, food, water bowls, and clean-up bags. The hotel also has a limited supply of dog beds that guests can borrow during their stay.
One Tripadvisor reviewer noted that this hotel is truly pet-friendly, with dogs everywhere from the rooms to the bar. Scottsdale is also a pet-friendly destination with plenty of restaurants that welcome dogs on their patios and dog-friendly hiking trails and parks. No need to venture out unless you want to, though; there's plenty of grassy area on the property where you can take your dogs out for relief. The hotel does ask that you keep your dogs on a leash when venturing outside your room.
The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, Colorado
The Broadmoor is a historic hotel in Colorado Springs, dating back to 1918. In fact, the hotel claims to be "the world's longest-running Forbes five-star, AAA five-diamond resort" which is certainly quite the accolade. The hotel was opened by entrepreneur Spencer Rose, and his wife Julie had a beloved poodle named Pitty Pat, so perhaps it's not surprising that this hotel is pet-friendly.
The Broadmoor does charge a fee of $100 per pet per night but one BringFido reviewer says the fee "is worth every penny" as her dog even received a souvenir dog tag along with the dog bowls, bed, and treats. In fact, The Broadmoor has a solid five-star rating on BringFido. The hotel also provides waste bags and a handy guide to dog-friendly areas, a menu of pet food, and information on local pet services. There is a maximum of two pets per room, but no limit on size.
Methodology
To find the best dog-friendly hotels in the country, we consulted hotels' ratings on websites focused on dog-friendly travel like BringFido and checked online threads focused on dog-friendly travel. We also checked the hotel's policy on pet fees and restrictions. The hotels get bonus points if they do not charge a pet fee or deposit and don't have a size limit (or have a larger size limit). We also check the number of pets allowed per room.
If a hotel charges a pet fee, we make sure it offers something special for the pup, like custom treats or amenities that make the fee worthwhile. While certain destinations are known to be dog-friendly, we also make sure to represent a wide range of locations across the United States and include different types of destinations, from the beaches to the cities.