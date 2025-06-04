America's Best Dog-Friendly Hotels That Make Traveling With Your Pet A Breeze, According To Travelers

One of the hardest aspects of traveling for pet owners is having to leave their animals behind. Not only will you miss your pets, but it can also cost a lot of money to put them in doggy daycare or hire someone to take care of them while you're gone. Luckily, you don't always have to leave them behind, and taking your pets on vacation is increasingly common. After all, dogs also love a beach day.

There are many dog-friendly hotels around the United States, so you can actually travel with your pooches, big and small. Some hotels go above and beyond, providing on-site beds and bowls so you don't need to pack them from home. Some even have cute custom treats for your pups. From luxury hotels where your dogs live like the kings and queens they are to cozy inns that make them feel at home, these are the best dog-friendly hotels around the country that make traveling with your furry friends that little bit easier.