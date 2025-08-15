The 'Spanish Lapland' Is A Secret Outdoor Adventure Paradise With Wilderness And World-Class Mountain Biking

Stretching for hundreds of miles in every direction is a European destination that attracts adventurous tourists from around the world. The so-called "Spanish Lapland" is a nearly abandoned expanse in the northeast of Spain that offers an experience far different than the crowded and historic tourist hotspots or the country's most praised wine regions. The Serranía Celtibérica, the official name of the expanse, is of particular interest to mountain bikers, or more specifically, bikepackers.

Bikepacking is a sightseeing sport encouraging cyclists to explore the open wilderness with a small bag of essentials and a reliable metal steed that can traverse miles of rural terrain. Expanding into territories belonging to 10 provinces, the Spanish Lapland boasts virtually no population. The lack of residents offers bike packers seemingly exclusive access to the abandoned gravel roadways that venture into mountainous plateaus once utilized by horse and carriages.

Medieval villages sit nearly abandoned or completely deserted and provide tourists a glimpse back in time. The Montañas Vacias' route covers 422 miles and highlights villages, plateaus, and forests in the Spanish Lapland. The challenging trek can be completed in about nine days, or you can take it one section at a time, following self-guided maps and recommendations on the route's website.