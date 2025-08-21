Just Outside Flagstaff Is A High-Altitude Forest With Lava Fields, Icy Trails, And Stunning Summit Views

The Kachina Peaks Wilderness is named for the Hopi gods that live in these dormant volcanoes, who come down in mid-summer in the form of clouds to bring rain to the land. This area remains sacred today, as seen by the shrines scattered around the wilderness, which should be left undisturbed. These include dendroglyphs, or tree carvings, made by Basque shepherds in the 1880s and 1920s. While various communities have engaged with the Kachina Peaks in different ways, these days, the best way to do so is by hiking one of the area's high-altitude trails, which are perfect whether you're embarking on your first solo hike or going with a group.

The Kachina Trail starts at about 9,300 feet and covers 10.4 miles (out-and-back), winding through ponderosa pines, Douglas firs, and quaking aspens — which get their names from the breezes that make them shake. It also crosses an ancient lava flow from the era when this area was filled with active volcanoes. One of the more popular trails is Humphreys Peak, a 9.5-mile out-and-back path that takes you to the highest point in Arizona, where you can see the Grand Canyon and Painted Desert on a clear day. This trek brings you to one of Arizona's only alpine environments, where you can find the San Francisco groundsel, a low-lying plant that's endemic to these mountains and doesn't grow anywhere else in the world. For this reason, be sure to stay on the marked path, and keep an eye out for exposed tree roots around the Kachina Peaks Wilderness, as they can make you lose your footing.