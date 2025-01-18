A Charming Destination In Arizona Is Somehow One Of The Snowiest Mountain Towns In America
When you think of Arizona, iconic images of stunning desert landscapes, the mighty saguaro cactus, the spectacular Grand Canyon, and the shootout at the O.K. Corral might come to mind. But snow? Surprisingly, one town in the Grand Canyon State is among the snowiest in the entire country. Flagstaff, Arizona, is situated at nearly 7,000 feet of elevation and benefits from its unique geography. Located in the shadow of the San Francisco Peaks, the city averages over 90 inches of snow each year. This winter wonderland offers travelers an unexpectedly snowy side of Arizona.
From cozy accommodations to outdoor adventures like sledding, skiing, and snowshoeing, there's something for every winter lover. They even have their own Snow-ometer to help tourists and residents keep track of the snowfall. Beyond its wintery charm, Flagstaff is known as a gateway to the Grand Canyon, although you might want to consider when the best time to visit the natural wonder is when planning your visit. It also holds the distinction of being the world's first International Dark Sky City. Flagstaff is a great spot to start your outdoor adventure, with historic towns like Jerome (a picturesque haven for artists) just over an hour away and seven national parks and monuments within just a few hours.
Why does Flagstaff get so much snow?
Denver, Chicago, and New York City might come to mind when you think of winter American cities, but they don't come close to Flagstaff's snowfall averages. In a report from Fox Weather, Flagstaff is ranked as the No. 6 snowiest city in the country. The study's results were based on the yearly snowfall averages from 1991-2020, and Flagstaff recorded 90.1 inches of snow on average. The Fox Weather list also only included cities with more than 50,000 people, eliminating extremely snowy small towns like Burlington, Vermont, an artsy urban vacation surrounded by mountains.
Flagstaff's impressive snowfall is thanks to its high elevation and two key geographic features: the Mogollon Rim and the San Francisco Peaks. Flagstaff is perched where the Colorado Plateau's highest elevations meet the lower Sonoran Desert at the Mogollon Rim. Here, winds rising over the rim cool and condense, becoming primed for snow. Then, the air meets the over 12,000-foot tall San Francisco Peaks, which further amplifies snowfall before the cold air sweeps down into the Flagstaff area.
Winter fun for everyone in Flagstaff
For outdoor enthusiasts, skiing and snowboarding can be found at Arizona Snowbowl, nestled in the San Francisco Peaks. With a variety of runs ranging from beginner to challenging, there's a slope for everyone. Gondola rides offer stunning views, and for those who want to explore on foot, there are nearby trails for hiking. If you're seeking family-friendly fun, Flagstaff Snow Park is the perfect spot. Its tubing hills accommodate all skill levels, and there's no need to bring your own gear, as rentals are included with admission. The park also features fire pits, food trucks, and snow machines, ensuring plenty of powder even if the weather doesn't cooperate.
Prefer to skip the snow? Head indoors to the historic Lowell Observatory. Believe it or not, this is where Pluto was discovered in 1930. While Pluto was reclassified as a dwarf planet in 2006, its discovery gave Flagstaff a place in astronomical history. The observatory's 125-year-old refractor telescope is still in use today and has even contributed to the Apollo moon missions. In fact, every astronaut who has walked on the moon went through training in Flagstaff and northern Arizona. These milestones, along with attractions like the nearby meteor crater, have led Flagstaff to be considered one of the best destinations for astrotourism.