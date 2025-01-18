A Charming Destination In Arizona Is Somehow One Of The Snowiest Mountain Towns In America

When you think of Arizona, iconic images of stunning desert landscapes, the mighty saguaro cactus, the spectacular Grand Canyon, and the shootout at the O.K. Corral might come to mind. But snow? Surprisingly, one town in the Grand Canyon State is among the snowiest in the entire country. Flagstaff, Arizona, is situated at nearly 7,000 feet of elevation and benefits from its unique geography. Located in the shadow of the San Francisco Peaks, the city averages over 90 inches of snow each year. This winter wonderland offers travelers an unexpectedly snowy side of Arizona.

From cozy accommodations to outdoor adventures like sledding, skiing, and snowshoeing, there's something for every winter lover. They even have their own Snow-ometer to help tourists and residents keep track of the snowfall. Beyond its wintery charm, Flagstaff is known as a gateway to the Grand Canyon, although you might want to consider when the best time to visit the natural wonder is when planning your visit. It also holds the distinction of being the world's first International Dark Sky City. Flagstaff is a great spot to start your outdoor adventure, with historic towns like Jerome (a picturesque haven for artists) just over an hour away and seven national parks and monuments within just a few hours.