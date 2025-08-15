A Dangerous In-Flight Phenomenon Is On The Rise Due To Climate Change, And It's Pretty Much Unavoidable

Climate change not only causes boiling summers along with more natural disasters like hurricanes but also increases air turbulence, according to experts. So if you've noticed more and more turbulence during your flights lately, you're right. While turbulence is hardly a reason for plane crashes, it can be unnerving and injure both passengers and crew. To understand turbulence, imagine your plane as Jell-o in a bowl. Now jiggle that Jell-o to simulate a plane in turbulence. No matter how hard you shake the bowl, the plane stays inside of it — just like it will in the sky. However, with enough jostling, even seasoned fliers will break out in a sweat.

There are three main types of turbulence: light, moderate, and severe. All of these but especially severe turbulence increased over the North Atlantic Ocean (one of the world's busiest flight routes) between the years of 1979 and 2020 (per the World Economic Forum). Most troubling is the increase in the most dangerous type of turbulence, known as clear-air turbulence (CAT), which has, in the past, proved difficult to predict. Researchers theorize that unpredictable turbulence is caused by ever-warming air (thanks again, climate change). And experts predict that, by 2050, the frequency of severe clear-air turbulence may be double what it is now. Unfortunately, it doesn't look as if global temperatures will be decreasing any time soon, so expect turbulence to continue increasing — in both frequency and severity.

Pilots can avoid or predict certain types of turbulence, except for CAT, which cannot be seen on radar. Nonetheless, pilots are constantly checking the weather, talking with other planes, and utilizing their experience to ensure the smoothest possible ride for passengers. Outside of the pilots and flight crews, experts are also striving to address the issue by improving the systems and technology for turbulence forecasting, for example by using artificial intelligence and computer simulations of the atmosphere.