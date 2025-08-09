One Of America's Top Vacation Destinations Is Surprisingly The Most Affordable Place To Travel In August

As the cost of living continues to rise and wallets feel lighter than ever, the idea of a summer getaway might seem like a distant dream. However, one of America's most iconic family vacation destinations has been named among the "most affordable places to travel in the U.S. in August" by Travel + Leisure, putting the prospect of a last-minute getaway back on the table ahead of the little ones heading back to school in September. Analyzing August flight and hotel data from the travel search engine Kayak, the outlet ranked the 15 affordable destinations for an August getaway that won't break the bank –– and Orlando, Florida, topped the list.

Home of Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and numerous wildlife experiences, Orlando has an average price for flights and a one-night hotel stay coming in at $519, at least in August. While the city was named one of America's "most disappointing" tourist destinations for 2025, it boasts its own kind of magic during the height of summer, and kids and adults alike can to escape the heat in one of the many lively restaurants and bars or cool off at one of city's iconic water parks. It's worth noting, however, that with soaring temperatures and afternoon rain showers, travelers will want to pack sunscreen and a rain jacket.