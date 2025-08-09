One Of America's Top Vacation Destinations Is Surprisingly The Most Affordable Place To Travel In August
As the cost of living continues to rise and wallets feel lighter than ever, the idea of a summer getaway might seem like a distant dream. However, one of America's most iconic family vacation destinations has been named among the "most affordable places to travel in the U.S. in August" by Travel + Leisure, putting the prospect of a last-minute getaway back on the table ahead of the little ones heading back to school in September. Analyzing August flight and hotel data from the travel search engine Kayak, the outlet ranked the 15 affordable destinations for an August getaway that won't break the bank –– and Orlando, Florida, topped the list.
Home of Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and numerous wildlife experiences, Orlando has an average price for flights and a one-night hotel stay coming in at $519, at least in August. While the city was named one of America's "most disappointing" tourist destinations for 2025, it boasts its own kind of magic during the height of summer, and kids and adults alike can to escape the heat in one of the many lively restaurants and bars or cool off at one of city's iconic water parks. It's worth noting, however, that with soaring temperatures and afternoon rain showers, travelers will want to pack sunscreen and a rain jacket.
How to enjoy a budget-friendly break to Orlando
If you're hoping to save some dollars on your August getaway, your best bet is to head to the Southern states, where high temperatures contribute to a slight dip in visitor numbers. Alongside the Sunshine State, destinations such as New Orleans, Louisiana, and Atlanta, Georgia, also experience rising temperatures in August, making them ideal options for surprisingly affordable late-summer trips. When it comes to getting to Orlando, convenience is key. Orlando International Airport offers an extensive array of domestic and international flight options, making the iconic resort city a fantastic spot for a quick holiday or a short weekend break from across the United States and beyond.
Known for its world-famous theme parks and holiday resorts, a family trip to Orlando can quickly drain the bank account when you factor in park tickets and dining out. Data from NerdWallet shows a family of four can expect to spend anywhere between $6,000 and $15,000 for a seven-night vacation, depending on where they stay, eat, and play. Still, there are plenty of free things to do in Orlando that can help you keep your August vacation within the budget. Kids and adults alike can relax in the shaded areas of the scenic Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando or escape the humidity at free-entry museums such as the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art and the Rollins Museum of Art. Visitors can even experience a bit of Disney magic without spending a cent at no-cost attractions like Disney Springs and the charming 20th-century-style Disney Boardwalk.
Save on food and accommodation in Orlando
The amount you spend on your Orlando vacation can vary widely, depending on where you eat and stay. With five-star resorts and Michelin-recommended restaurants, it's easy to go over budget in just a few days. That said, there are plenty of affordable options that offer exceptional value for money, helping your budget stretch a little further. The Drury Plaza Hotel in Orlando's Disney Springs is a popular budget-friendly choice, offering convenient access to many top attractions, as well as a free buffet breakfast and evening "kickback" 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with dinner snacks and drinks included in the rate, which starts at $140 per night.
When it comes to dining and entertainment, you can save significantly with the Orlando Eat and Play Card, which offers discounts at popular restaurants, attractions, shops, and entertainment venue. With savings ranging from 10% to 50% on everything from Ripley's Believe It Or Not! to Planet Hollywood, the Kennedy Space Center to Denny's, and more, you can enjoy more experiences for a fraction of the cost.
With soaring temperatures and high humidity, many visitors may want to head to the beach. While Orlando itself isn't known as a coastal destination, nearby spots such as Miami and Fort Lauderdale –– also ranked among the most affordable U.S. escapes in August –– are reachable within 3.5 hours by car for those craving sandy toes, palm trees, and a cool ocean breeze.