Surprisingly Affordable Destinations Across The U.S. That Make Late‑summer Getaways Even More Magical
Summer school holidays can make vacations in August too expensive for many people to even consider traveling. In a recent survey by Bankrate, 25% of U.S. adults said they wouldn't be traveling this summer, with 65% saying travel was just too expensive, even domestically. This can be disheartening for a lot of families and couples who embrace this time of year for a well-earned summer getaway. But if budget is your main concern, not all is lost. There are ways to travel for less to some incredible domestic destinations that won't blow your budget.
Bankrate senior analyst, Ted Rossman, has some helpful advice for cost-conscious travelers this summer. "Think about visiting a destination during its shoulder season or offseason," Rossman told Forbes. "Take an early flight, a late flight, a connecting flight, or a midweek flight." This advice works perfectly when looking at three usually expensive destinations that become a lot more affordable in August: New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.
Not only are these cities cheaper to fly to and book hotels in during August, but they also tend to offer discounted attractions and dining and smaller crowds. All three cities were recently featured in Travel + Leisure's top eight US destinations to visit in August if you're on a budget. This list, which actually totaled 15 places around the country, used 2024 flight and hotel data from Kayak. We've taken it one step further, digging into traveler recommendations on Reddit and Trustpilot to see how these destinations can best provide a dream summer vacation.
New Orleans, Louisiana
August is the most affordable time of year to visit New Orleans, where you can go on a scavenger hunt for art and history. If you're okay with heat and humidity, you can nab cheap flight and accommodation deals to this enigmatic city. August is the peak of New Orleans' low season, so you won't have to compete for space with so many people. However, this is also the city's thunderstorm and hurricane season, with daily downpours drenching the streets. You can navigate these pretty easily, though, as Reddit user u/me-version4 puts it: "Sure, it's hurricane season, but you'll more likely encounter thunderstorms. Hard to avoid them, and sometimes it's a serious deluge. But they generally come and go fairly quickly."
Definitely pack a poncho, umbrella, and quick-dry shoes if you're planning a visit. Regardless of the weather, New Orleans keeps on partying with its patented live music and vibey restaurants and bars. Many people tend to hang out indoors during the day, then explore the city's various quarters in the evening. It's easy to find something to do indoors, because August is the city's official Museum Month. For the month's entirety, participating museum members (plus one guest) get free entry to fascinating exhibits at places like the Louisiana Children's Museum and Backstreet Cultural Museum.
COOLinary New Orleans is another great way to save money while embracing the city. During August, you can eat prix-fixe menus at a range of restaurants, including some renowned for their exquisite culinary creations. Two-course lunches can cost as little as $28, while three-course dinners might only set you back $58. Antoine's Restaurant, which has been serving French-Creole fare since 1840, is one of the many participating establishments worth trying.
Washington, D.C.
America's capital is among the most-visited cities in the country by American and international tourists alike. This popularity can make it quite busy and expensive throughout the year. However, August bucks the trend, offering fewer crowds and cheaper accommodation and flights. Bear in mind that there are two sides to August in Washington, D.C. The first two weeks can still be popular with families, while the last two weeks are a lot quieter. Overall, though, the city is more accessible as many locals take their vacations during this month.
One of the best things about visiting Washington, D.C., is its wealth of free attractions, including America's oldest public garden. All the Smithsonian museums are free to enter, so you can spend hours browsing world-renowned exhibits at the National Portrait Gallery, National Air & Space Museum, National Museum of Natural History, and many more without spending a cent. You can also explore the National Mall's landmarks and memorials, take a guided walking tour, and visit the world's first voice-activated museum, Planet Word.
August in Washington, D.C., is known for its heat and humidity, so it's often best to plan outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day. "It is very steamy here that time of year. I would plan indoor activities for the midday and afternoon. Do outdoor stuff like monuments in the morning and evening," Reddit user u/DentistFinancial3538 suggests. The city also doesn't host as many events, such as its outdoor concerts, during the second half of August.
Atlanta, Georgia
During August, Atlanta earns its heavily debated moniker: Hotlanta. The weather is hot and humid, with the occasional thunderstorm briefly cooling things off. August is also one of the cheapest months when it comes to hotels and flights, with the average cost of return economy airfares and one night's accommodation coming in at just under $615. If you want even cheaper hotels, you may need to wait until September.
While being outside in the heat and humidity may not be ideal, kids can cool off in the Fountain of Rings at Centennial Olympic Park. There are also numerous things to do inside that are kind on your wallet. Science lovers can visit the Fernbank Science Center for free. It houses a range of science and nature exhibits, from dinosaurs and live bee hives to a hands-on laboratory and natural disaster simulations. Access to the planetarium costs money, but it's only $5 for kids and $10 for adults.
Atlanta also has plenty of outdoor spaces and events for enjoying the sunny weather. The Freedom Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Carter Center. Visit early before the day heats up and browse the great selection of local produce, including cheeses, baked treats, and jams. It also hosts live musicians who create a lovely atmosphere. The heart of Atlanta has a network of trails, eateries, and parks worth exploring, while the aptly named Summer Shade Festival takes place near the end of August. It's held in Grant Park and showcases the work of over 140 artists, including live performers. It also has jumping castles and face painting for the kids.
Find an affordable US getaway this August
New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta are our picks for affordable late-summer vacations. This was based on Travel + Leisure's data from Kayak flights and accommodation prices, as well as our own research into Tripadvisor reviews and Reddit's r/Atlanta, r/washingtondc, and r/NewOrleans subreddits. We focused closely on the destinations known not only for their affordable flights and hotels but also for having free or cheap things to do and places to eat. These three destinations stood out because they have a wealth of free or cheap experiences, from museums and parks to local events.
If you still need to knock a few bucks off your vacation costs, there are various tips and tricks for making your vacation less expensive. One includes the best ways to find cheap last-minute summer flights. Don't forget about this quick and easy hotel hack that can get you a more affordable rate, either.