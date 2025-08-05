Surprisingly Affordable Destinations Across The U.S. That Make Late‑summer Getaways Even More Magical

Summer school holidays can make vacations in August too expensive for many people to even consider traveling. In a recent survey by Bankrate, 25% of U.S. adults said they wouldn't be traveling this summer, with 65% saying travel was just too expensive, even domestically. This can be disheartening for a lot of families and couples who embrace this time of year for a well-earned summer getaway. But if budget is your main concern, not all is lost. There are ways to travel for less to some incredible domestic destinations that won't blow your budget.

Bankrate senior analyst, Ted Rossman, has some helpful advice for cost-conscious travelers this summer. "Think about visiting a destination during its shoulder season or offseason," Rossman told Forbes. "Take an early flight, a late flight, a connecting flight, or a midweek flight." This advice works perfectly when looking at three usually expensive destinations that become a lot more affordable in August: New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.

Not only are these cities cheaper to fly to and book hotels in during August, but they also tend to offer discounted attractions and dining and smaller crowds. All three cities were recently featured in Travel + Leisure's top eight US destinations to visit in August if you're on a budget. This list, which actually totaled 15 places around the country, used 2024 flight and hotel data from Kayak. We've taken it one step further, digging into traveler recommendations on Reddit and Trustpilot to see how these destinations can best provide a dream summer vacation.