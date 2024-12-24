The Best Free Things To Do In Orlando, Florida

Few destinations pack so many tourism attractions into one place as Orlando, Florida. The Sunshine State's most famous inland conurbation regularly draws well over 70 million visitors per year, many of them crowding into a multitude of theme parks and sprawling resorts — none of which offer a vacation for their wallets. A family of four can easily spend over $1,000 each day in Orlando, which might make roller coaster passengers feel like they're being taken for a ride.

However, a look beyond Orlando's gated amusement complexes will reveal a wealth of activities that don't cost a dime to enjoy. This community has history dating back to the mid-1800s — long before a certain mouse moved in — and features an array of fascinating museums, art displays, nature preserves, and other attractions that all offer free entry. In addition to being easy on the bank account, these sites provide genuine insight into Florida's diverse culture and wild terrain.

This list of free things to do in Orlando is based on memories of visits there spanning from childhood to adult years, supplemented by online research and informal conversations with concierges from some of the city's top hotels. While a few of these complimentary attractions are clearly designed to entice visitors into eventually spending some cash, most simply seek to share glimpses of history and beauty with Orlando visitors and locals. Such places provide magic that money can't buy.