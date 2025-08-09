A Pet-Friendly New Charter Service Lets You Buy Your Dog A Seat Next To You On Flights Between Major US Airports

There are a plenty of mistakes you can make when traveling with a pet, but if you can afford it, RetrievAir handles most of the logistics so you can focus on enjoying time with your dog. If the idea of navigating a crowded airport with your pet sounds like a surefire way to give you and your pup anxiety, RetrievAir could be a good fit. Each ticket also includes a streamlined security check-in and access to a private terminal, so you won't have many other people to deal with as you board.

Once on board, there's no need to wrestle your dog into a carrier or squeeze them under the seat in front of you. Passengers on RetrievAir flights — human and canine — ride in standard seats in a comfortable main cabin. Lap dogs ride in single seats, while larger dogs get window seats of their own. (You can also book a seat for a small dog, if you prefer.) These rows have only two seats, so you and your pet can be together the entire way — which might be the perfect way to travel anywhere.

These planes are designed for dogs, so you can strap them into the seat next to you for safety during takeoff and landing. During the flight, they receive treats and water. You can bring more than one dog, but each must have a human accompanying them. That also means you can't book your dog a luxury seat while sending yourself to your destination in economy on a budget airline and meeting them there — as tempting as that might be for some pet owners.