A Pet-Friendly New Charter Service Lets You Buy Your Dog A Seat Next To You On Flights Between Major US Airports
If you're heading to Oregon to camp at South Beach State Park and let your dog run free on the beach for the weekend, or searching for pet-friendly short-term rentals so your furry friend can join you for a two-week vacation in New York, you may be wondering how to fly with your dog. Small dogs can often ride in the cabin, but larger dogs are relegated to the belly of the plane, and it's not always safe to put your pet in cargo. Fortunately, some wholesome airlines are making the skies friendlier for pets, and the newest option for pet owners who want their best friend to travel in safety and style is RetrievAir, which works with RVR Aviation to provide dog-friendly flights. Cats can come, too, but they must stay in their carriers.
Once on onboard, pets receive first-class treatment, with designated flight attendants and tasty treats. As you might expect, these flights are limited and come at a premium. They are currently available only in select U.S. cities, and you may need to plan your trip around RetrievAir's schedule. If one fits your plans, expect to pay a lot more than you would for a first-class on a commercial airline. For instance, at time of writing, a flight for one adult and one pet from New York City to Los Angeles in December costs more than $2,880, while a comparable first-class ticket is about $1,500. Considering that chartering a private flight typically costs between $4,000 and $12,000 per hour, RetrievAir could be considered a much more budget-friendly option if your alternative is a charter.
What it's like to fly with your dog on RetrievAir
There are a plenty of mistakes you can make when traveling with a pet, but if you can afford it, RetrievAir handles most of the logistics so you can focus on enjoying time with your dog. If the idea of navigating a crowded airport with your pet sounds like a surefire way to give you and your pup anxiety, RetrievAir could be a good fit. Each ticket also includes a streamlined security check-in and access to a private terminal, so you won't have many other people to deal with as you board.
Once on board, there's no need to wrestle your dog into a carrier or squeeze them under the seat in front of you. Passengers on RetrievAir flights — human and canine — ride in standard seats in a comfortable main cabin. Lap dogs ride in single seats, while larger dogs get window seats of their own. (You can also book a seat for a small dog, if you prefer.) These rows have only two seats, so you and your pet can be together the entire way — which might be the perfect way to travel anywhere.
These planes are designed for dogs, so you can strap them into the seat next to you for safety during takeoff and landing. During the flight, they receive treats and water. You can bring more than one dog, but each must have a human accompanying them. That also means you can't book your dog a luxury seat while sending yourself to your destination in economy on a budget airline and meeting them there — as tempting as that might be for some pet owners.