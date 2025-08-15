A Cosmopolitan Latin City That Worked Hard To Attract Digital Nomads Wants Them To Leave Now

If you've planned a vacation these last couple of years, then you aren't immune to the issue of overtourism. Some of the most "overtouristed" places in Europe have had to undergo measures to combat the influx of tourists onto their shores. Cannes, for example, has banned large cruise ships and excess tourists from entering the city, while Italy has slapped entry fees to access Venice and imposed stricter check-in rules for Airbnb users. Price increases, gentrification, and a flood of short-term rentals geared toward tourists are some symptoms of overtourism, and Mexico City is the latest cosmopolitan Latin city to succumb to this unfortunate trend.

But Mexico City locals weren't always averse to people coming to their city. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a wave of foreigners moved to the Mexican capital, drawn by its looser restrictions and cheaper living costs. In 2022, then Mayor (and now President) Claudia Sheinbaum positioned Mexico City as a digital nomad destination through a partnership with UNESCO and Airbnb that would, according to an Airbnb press release, "help develop and showcase curated cultural and creative Experiences on Airbnb in less touristed neighborhoods" and create "UNESCO-led trainings to develop authentic cultural experiences" with Mexican entrepreneurs.

Did the plan work? It did, but maybe a tad too well for its citizens' liking. The city that was once intent on courting digital nomads is now dealing with the aftermath of overtourism. Initially, centrally located neighborhoods like Roma and Condesa flourished under the agreement, prompting the arrival of new establishments like cafes and co-working spaces. However, locals were priced out of their own communities as housing prices soared well above their means. Additionally, the proliferation of Airbnbs and other short-term rentals has also excluded citizens from living in their own city, with tenants preferring to rent to foreigners willing to pay more than average.