The 'Venice Of Mexico' Is A Colorful Aztec Borough Of Floating Gardens, Island Markets, And Boat Rides

Some of the world's most beautiful and most visited destinations feature canals where people built homes and livelihoods around water networks. Beyond the world-renowned Venice canals in Italy, other notable canals around the world include Chioggia, Italy's "other Venice" with its underrated, uncrowded town, the Venice of Los Angeles with its own charming waterways full of bridges, and even the scenic canals of Cape Coral, Florida. But there's also a little-known network of canals in Mexico that are praised for their beauty, lauded for their engineering and agricultural genius, and prized for their cultural significance. Xochimilco — pronounced So-chi-MEEL-ko, meaning "place where flowers grow" in the Nahuatl language — is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a must-visit when traveling to Mexico City.

During the pre-Columbian Era, the Aztecs built a network of gardens, called "chinampas," on Lake Xochimilco, with the intent to turn the lake into functional cropland. The chinampas were crafted from reeds and juniper branches, webbing together islands of mats and plastering them together with mud, webbed layer upon webbed layer until they protruded out of the water and eventually made their own roots far beneath the surface. This island-building resulted in fertile soil from which the Aztecs grew not only flowers but also food crops like corn, potatoes, beans, and squash. The "artificial" islands comprised more than 5,000 acres and created canals used as transport lanes for shipping produce to Mexico City. The Aztecs navigated these island waterways using boats called "trajineras," which were painted colorfully and decked out in floral accoutrement, each with its own personality and name. Today, trajineras take visitors up and down the canals, exploring the ancient engineering feats of the Aztecs that are still operational.