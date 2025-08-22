One Of Oregon's Best Camping Getaways Is The Desert Known For Its Hot Springs And Stunning Views

One of the most underrated destinations in Oregon for a quiet vacation is the Alvord Desert. While it may look like the Earth beneath your feet is breaking apart, this surreal and stunning landscape is actually a dry lakebed stretching approximately 12 miles long and 7 miles wide beneath the shadow of Steens Mountain. In the desert, you can pitch a tent and camp under a blanket of stars, soak in nearby natural hot springs, and experience a sense of stillness that's hard to find anywhere else.

You might see people driving along the Great American Outback Trail, which off-roads through the desert, but to get there on your own, it'll be about an eight-hour drive from Portland. The journey takes you through some of the state's most remote and breathtaking scenery, making the drive itself part of the adventure.

Alvord Desert isn't a designated campsite, so you're free to set up camp just about anywhere on the playa, as long as conditions are dry. Be sure to check the weather and avoid the desert floor if it's recently rained, as the ground can become soft and sticky, making it difficult to drive or walk on. Since it is a dispersed area to camp, there are no amenities around, so pack everything you need, leave no trace, and embrace the raw beauty of Oregon's wild side.