The Great American Outback Trail Is A Breathtaking Off-Road Journey Through Four Western States

Four states, four segments, 23 to 44 days, 324 waypoints, 2,400 miles. That's what overlanders can expect out of the most remote off-roading route in the contiguous 48 states: the Great American Outback Trail. The overlanding track stretches across Oregon, California, Nevada, and Idaho and showcases the backcountry beauty of the American West to drivers with a keen sense of adventure — and all-wheel drive. The trail loops around an area comprising southeastern Oregon, northeastern California, northwestern Nevada, and southwestern Idaho. Guides recommend splitting the 2,400 miles into four segments, each taking between five and 12 days to travel. Following that recommendation, off-roaders would start and end in the pioneer town of Cedarville, California.

Cedarville is a tiny community in the northeast corner of the state, tucked into Surprise Valley in the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range. The town is a three-hour drive from Redding Regional Airport, but anyone looking to drive the Great American Outback Trail would likely want to haul their rigs from wherever it is they call home. Guides recommend traveling the route in an AWD vehicle with all-terrain tires. Some — but not all — segments are suitable for vans popular in the van-life movement, like the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4x4.

Broadly, the best time to drive the trail is summer to mid-fall, but some segments have narrower times for ideal off-roading. If you're trying to do it all in one go, September and October are the safest months to both avoid heat in the desert sections and avoid winter conditions in the higher altitudes.