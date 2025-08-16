Why Tourists Should Avoid Using Hotel Room Coffee Makers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many people can't start their day completely until they have a cup or two of coffee. That doesn't change when you're on vacation. It probably seems like a gift from the travel gods if you get to your hotel and see a coffee maker in the room. Sure, it can save you some time in the morning to make your cup of joe before you even get out of your pajamas. However, you may want to rethink that.

You probably know that there are certain surfaces and items in a hotel that are really dirty — like the remote control, the toilet handle, and even the bedspread. You might even be using your own water bottle and avoiding the hotel drinking glasses when you brush your teeth. However, coffee lovers might not be aware that the coffee pot sitting in your room can be pretty dirty all on its own.

Although the hotel coffee pot may be wiped down every day, the outside isn't the only place you can find germs. In fact, the main area you'll find bacteria, as well as mold and mildew, may be inside the machine. That's even true in your home. A 2011 study published by independent public health organization NSF International looked at rooms in people's houses, and found that coliform — the bacteria family that E. coli is a part of — was more present in a coffee maker reservoir than on a toilet seat, microwave handle, or a cell phone. The same finding was concluded in a 2015 study published by Nature, an international science journal, where researchers sampled the waste reservoir of 10 Nespresso machines and found bacteria in all of them. In addition to this, the inside of a coffee pot typically stays wet, which further allows mold and mildew to grow (via EPA).