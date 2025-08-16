Why Tourists Should Avoid Using Hotel Room Coffee Makers
Many people can't start their day completely until they have a cup or two of coffee. That doesn't change when you're on vacation. It probably seems like a gift from the travel gods if you get to your hotel and see a coffee maker in the room. Sure, it can save you some time in the morning to make your cup of joe before you even get out of your pajamas. However, you may want to rethink that.
You probably know that there are certain surfaces and items in a hotel that are really dirty — like the remote control, the toilet handle, and even the bedspread. You might even be using your own water bottle and avoiding the hotel drinking glasses when you brush your teeth. However, coffee lovers might not be aware that the coffee pot sitting in your room can be pretty dirty all on its own.
Although the hotel coffee pot may be wiped down every day, the outside isn't the only place you can find germs. In fact, the main area you'll find bacteria, as well as mold and mildew, may be inside the machine. That's even true in your home. A 2011 study published by independent public health organization NSF International looked at rooms in people's houses, and found that coliform — the bacteria family that E. coli is a part of — was more present in a coffee maker reservoir than on a toilet seat, microwave handle, or a cell phone. The same finding was concluded in a 2015 study published by Nature, an international science journal, where researchers sampled the waste reservoir of 10 Nespresso machines and found bacteria in all of them. In addition to this, the inside of a coffee pot typically stays wet, which further allows mold and mildew to grow (via EPA).
How to have your morning coffee safely in a hotel
Although this doesn't mean that every coffee pot in every hotel room is full of bacteria, it may give you pause. Luckily, there are other options to help you get your caffeine fix. First, order your coffee from room service, where there is a high turnaround. Similarly, you can also ask the front desk, concierge, or someone local to let you know about their favorite coffee spot in the area.
Another option, albeit less convenient, is to pack a travel kettle. For example, the T-magitic collapsible electric kettle (available on Amazon for under $30) weighs 1.42 pounds and has a dual voltage plug. Once you're in your room, you can use it to heat up some water and mix it with instant coffee packets. Best of all, if the hotel has a coffee station in the room, you can usually find individual creamer and sweetener packets that you'll be able to use if you didn't bring your own. This is also a great option for tea. However, remember that you may want to use your own water bottle, rather than a hotel glass or mug, to drink it.
Of course, there are times when you may not have a lot of options — like if you're running late for a meeting, or have to catch a plane. If you do have to use the hotel coffee pot, you may want to rinse and run it with some bottled water before trying to make yourself a coffee. If you do that, don't neglect the coffee pot handle, which can also be dirty. In that case, like with any one of the grossest spots in your hotel room, you may also want to consider bringing along some disposable gloves to wear so that you can still grip it, but never have to actually touch it.