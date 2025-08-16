Italy's Wildly Underrated Island Idyll Is A Sicilian Dream With Perfect Blue Seas

When one conjures up visions of Sicily, two very distinct cinematic images often come to mind. One is the brooding world of fearsome mob bosses, made iconic by scenes filmed on the island in The Godfather trilogy. The other is the sun-drenched nostalgia of Cinema Paradiso, where Sicily is showcased as a land of intimate family life, seaside towns set on dreamy beaches, impossibly blue ocean water, citrus-scented breezes, and rugged clifftops. In the tiny village of Scopello, it's this latter postcard vision that comes vividly to life. In better-known Sicilian towns like enchanting Taormina, located in a more tourist-laden part of the island, there is often a need to book restaurants weeks in advance, queue endlessly for a scoop of gelato, or jostle for a prime spot on the beach. This is why Scopello's low-key reputation is its greatest asset.

Tucked into Sicily's stunning northwest coastline, the small village sits between the more frequently visited towns of San Vito Lo Capo and Castellammare del Golfo. The best way to reach Scopello is by car due to poor public transport links. Fortunately, the town is just a 45-minute drive from the international airport in Palermo, the island's capital city, which also happens to be a famous coastal foodie paradise. The island's other international airport in Catania is 3.5 hours away for those willing to do a bit more driving.