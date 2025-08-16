Italy's Wildly Underrated Island Idyll Is A Sicilian Dream With Perfect Blue Seas
When one conjures up visions of Sicily, two very distinct cinematic images often come to mind. One is the brooding world of fearsome mob bosses, made iconic by scenes filmed on the island in The Godfather trilogy. The other is the sun-drenched nostalgia of Cinema Paradiso, where Sicily is showcased as a land of intimate family life, seaside towns set on dreamy beaches, impossibly blue ocean water, citrus-scented breezes, and rugged clifftops. In the tiny village of Scopello, it's this latter postcard vision that comes vividly to life. In better-known Sicilian towns like enchanting Taormina, located in a more tourist-laden part of the island, there is often a need to book restaurants weeks in advance, queue endlessly for a scoop of gelato, or jostle for a prime spot on the beach. This is why Scopello's low-key reputation is its greatest asset.
Tucked into Sicily's stunning northwest coastline, the small village sits between the more frequently visited towns of San Vito Lo Capo and Castellammare del Golfo. The best way to reach Scopello is by car due to poor public transport links. Fortunately, the town is just a 45-minute drive from the international airport in Palermo, the island's capital city, which also happens to be a famous coastal foodie paradise. The island's other international airport in Catania is 3.5 hours away for those willing to do a bit more driving.
Swim, snorkel, and sunbathe on Scopello's unspoiled shores
When the long days of summer sunshine bathe the coast in golden light, Scopello is truly a sight to behold. August is the time for heat lovers to visit, with daytime temperatures averaging around 33°C. In September, guests can still bask in the Scopello sunshine, but the weather will be slightly cooler and less humid. An added bonus of travelling to Scopello in autumn is that, with the summer crowds thinning, prices drop, and the village's serene charm becomes even more pronounced and appealing.
The Scopello area's wild coastlines and stunning natural beauty set it apart from a typical beach resort. The clear blue seas are always inviting, and it's easy to see the spectacular marine fauna below the waves. A must-visit piece of paradise on the water is Tonnara di Scopello. This group of historic buildings with its own private bay previously served as a tuna fishery and is now a complex with a café, museum, and beach club, whose waters brim with fish that swim around its rock formations. It is recommended to arrive early or even book a visit in advance, as the beach is regarded as one of the most beautiful in the whole country. As such, the number of daily places on the beach allowed are capped to avoid overcrowding.
Where pistachios, pasta, and prawns rule
Come see this rare pocket of Sicily, whose beauty still flies under the radar ... for now. Despite its miniscule population of around 80 residents, Scopello provides a surprisingly rich variety of culinary offerings. As Sicily is the place in Italy that offers some of the very best food, according to European travel expert Rick Steves, this should not come as too much of a shock. One favorite amongst visitors to Scopello is Bar Nettuno. Loved for its dining terrace, it can be found on a small piazza near a pretty pepper tree. The restaurant serves fresh seafood dishes like raw tuna and red prawns and local corkscrew-shaped busiate pasta topped with pesto, tomatoes, and almonds. Those hoping to indulge in local pastas shouldn't worry if someone in their party is celiac. Head to Made n' Sicilia, which serves pastas like busiate along with gluten-free pizza, bread, and even tiramisu.
Hotel La Tavernetta is an ideal accommodation option with its swimming pool with incredible sea views as well as its very well-respected restaurant. At the time of writing, those who book their stay directly with them by phone or online receive an 8% discount on the rate of the selected room. The aforementioned Tonnara Di Scopello also offers dreamy accommodations. All their apartments enjoy access to the private beach club, and some have sea-facing views and terraces, fireplaces, and even a private garden.