Thailand's Unique Waterfall Theme Park Is A Magical, Misty Fairyland That's Wildly Photogenic
Thailand is one of the most beautiful places on earth that offers its visitors a diverse array of natural beauty, incomparable nightlife, and some of the friendliest and most welcoming people you'll ever meet. Commonly known as "The Land of Smiles," Thailand is where tourists go to scuba dive in crystal clear waters around the best islands in Thailand, meet and play with elephants at ethical sanctuaries, explore unforgettable national parks, and so much more. However, in the north of the country, one of Thailand's most unique attractions, in particular, is the Dantewada Land of Angels Waterfall Park.
Thailand is home to countless stunning and famous natural falls. For example, the well-known scene in the 2000 Leonardo DiCaprio movie "The Beach" where they all jump from the top of a cascade was filmed in Thailand's Khao Yai National Park at the Haew Suwat Waterfall. However, what makes this place unique from Thailand's numerous natural wonders is that Dantewada Land of Angels Waterfall Park features artificial falls to create an enchanting fairytale attraction just 25 miles north of Chiang Mai.
Constructed in 2018, Dantewada Land of Angels Waterfall Park is a mystical escape from the hustle and bustle of Chiang Mai. Visitors will find themselves traversing through trees and beautiful foliage on paved trails for easy walking around the park. Thanks to the array of flowers, the stunning water, and even the heart-shaped wicker chairs, there is one photo opportunity after the next here. It's as Instagrammable a destination as they come.
Everything you need to know about visiting Dantewada Land of Angels Waterfall Park
While the park is unique due to its artificial falls, this isn't the only one-of-a-kind aspect here. It isn't just a place to go and see waterfalls; it's a theme park with colorful fields, caves, a picturesque café, and even a souvenir shop. From personal experience, it's unlikely you'll find a souvenir shop at any other natural attractions in Thailand.
When you enter the park, you'll walk through synthetic caves with windows looking out over the waterfalls. This is the perfect day outing for families, but it's worth noting that you can't swim here, which can be a shame on a hot day in northern Thailand. It's also a picturesque date spot, certainly one to check out if you're in Thailand for your honeymoon, as the country is one of the most popular destinations for couples in 2025. Thankfully, the park's walkways sit among the trees with sprinklers spraying an atmospheric and cooling mist, so you can enjoy a well-needed, refreshing spray. The park's largest falls can be enjoyed from up close or from a designated viewing point, and it's truly a sight to behold.
Further adding to the attractiveness of a visit here is the park's picturesque café. Situated near the entrance, the Angel Cafe is the perfect place to sit down and relax with an iced coffee and some snacks after exploring. The café is as photogenic as the rest of the park, with art on the walls aptly featuring angels and other creatures. Entrance to the park is 80 baht, which translates to around $2.50, and it opens every day between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. From its incredible elephant sanctuaries to its vibrant festival of flowers every February, Chiang Mai is bursting with things to see and do, so a visit to these angelic falls is a must on your northern Thailand itinerary.