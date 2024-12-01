The Northern Thailand City That Explodes Every February With A Vibrant Festival Of Flowers
Thailand offers many unique destinations, such as the coastal haven of Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park and the thriving and underrated city of Pattaya. Another spot is Chiang Mai, the "Rose of the North" and the capital of Northern Thailand, famed for its distinct Lanna culture. Chiang Mai was the former capital of the powerful Lanna Kingdom and the center of Theravada Buddhism. The lasting influence of Lanna is evident in the city's 300-plus temples.
From Bangkok, Chiang Mai is under three hours away by flight. You can also take a bus or train, which will take about ten hours. One of the best times to visit is in February, when the weather is cooler and the city erupts in floral fabulousness for the annual Chiang Mai Flower Festival. The event celebrates the transition from winter to spring with a visual banquet of stunning floral arrangements and a grand parade through the Old City.
We recommend staying in or near the Old City, where you can choose from many adorable boutique hotels and hostels. The charming area is surrounded by an old moat, crumbling walls, and ancient gates. Be sure to snap a photo in front of the Tha Phae Gate, the eastern gate to the Old City. Roam around the area to find fantastic coffee shops, bars, and shops selling handicrafts, such as ceramics, jewelry, and colorful paper parasols. To sample the best Lanna cuisine, head to Pakorn's Kitchen. The service can be slow, but the food is to die for and worth the wait.
A street party celebrating Chiang Mai in full bloom
The Chiang Mai Flower Festival is a three-day affair generally held during the first weekend of February. For decades, the city has showcased the prettiest flowers in full bloom, such as chrysanthemums, damask roses, orchids, lilies, and tulips, while demonstrating the ancient flower arrangements of the Lanna Kingdom. The height of the festivities is on the Saturday of the festival when a large parade starts from Nawarat Bridge and ends in the public park Suan Buak Haad, in the southwest corner of the Old City.
The festival is a feast for the eyes. Marvelous floats adorned with colorful flowers and Lanna and Buddhist motifs parade through the streets. When the parade concludes at Suan Buak Haad, there is a grand stage where crowds gather for boisterous competitions. Judges give awards to the most beautiful and creative floats and identify the Chiang Mai Flower Festival Queen. It is a huge party where people eat and drink into the night, surrounded by jaw-dropping flower arrangements, such as a peacock with a sweeping tail made of ivory, fuchsia, and pink orchids and a suspended coffee cup spilling a train of tiger lilies.
Temple hopping in the 'Rose of the North'
The most legendary temple in Chiang Mai is the golden Phra That Doi Suthep, on the sacred mountains outside of the city. However, there are gorgeous temples you can visit around the Old City, too. They are all within walking distance of each other, so you can make an impressive Instagram Reel that will wow your followers with a dazzling array of glorious temples. Head out early; the temples can get crowded. Also, be sure to dress modestly and take off your shoes at the entrance of each temple.
Start with Wat Chian Man, the oldest temple in the city, built around 1296. The main attraction is a group of carved elephants carrying a chedi (a Buddhist shrine) with a gold triangular top. Nearby, Wat Saen Muang Ma Luang is a grand temple adorned with exquisite gold gilt. Next, head to Wat Umong Mahathera Chan. Named after the revered monk Mahathera Chand, it has a rustic brick chedi, the remaining structure from when the temple was constructed in the 14th century. Intricately made with dark teak wood is the beautiful Wat Phan Tao with a bright crimson entryway leading to a golden Buddha. Finally, perhaps the most iconic temple is Wat Chedi Luang, featuring the largest chedi in the city at 282 feet tall and 144 feet in diameter at its widest point. It's a majestic Lanna structure with serpents guarding the entry and elephants standing halfway up the shrine.
Cap off your Chiang Mai adventures with a visit to Pha Chor Canyon, the Grand Canyon of Thailand. Located inside the Mae Wang National Park, it is just a little over an hour away by car.