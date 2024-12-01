The Northern Thailand City That Explodes Every February With A Vibrant Festival Of Flowers

Thailand offers many unique destinations, such as the coastal haven of Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park and the thriving and underrated city of Pattaya. Another spot is Chiang Mai, the "Rose of the North" and the capital of Northern Thailand, famed for its distinct Lanna culture. Chiang Mai was the former capital of the powerful Lanna Kingdom and the center of Theravada Buddhism. The lasting influence of Lanna is evident in the city's 300-plus temples.

From Bangkok, Chiang Mai is under three hours away by flight. You can also take a bus or train, which will take about ten hours. One of the best times to visit is in February, when the weather is cooler and the city erupts in floral fabulousness for the annual Chiang Mai Flower Festival. The event celebrates the transition from winter to spring with a visual banquet of stunning floral arrangements and a grand parade through the Old City.

We recommend staying in or near the Old City, where you can choose from many adorable boutique hotels and hostels. The charming area is surrounded by an old moat, crumbling walls, and ancient gates. Be sure to snap a photo in front of the Tha Phae Gate, the eastern gate to the Old City. Roam around the area to find fantastic coffee shops, bars, and shops selling handicrafts, such as ceramics, jewelry, and colorful paper parasols. To sample the best Lanna cuisine, head to Pakorn's Kitchen. The service can be slow, but the food is to die for and worth the wait.