One Of Colorado's Best Swimming Coves Hides In This Tiny Town With Cliff Jumps, Hiking, And Fishing
The tiny town of Guffey sits over 8,600 feet above sea level, high in the folds of Park County, Colorado. Once a 19th-century mining settlement, it's now a peaceful mountain community surrounded by pine forest, rocky outcrops, and winding creeks. Just a 15-minute drive from town lies Guffey Gorge, also known as "Paradise Cove." This hidden swimming hole is a deep, crystal-clear pool fed by a narrow waterfall and enclosed by sandstone cliffs, some soaring more than 50 feet above the water.
Guffey sits about an hour's drive west of Colorado Springs, or two hours from Denver, with both routes offering the sweeping Colorado views that make road trips like this one so memorable. Once you reach the trailhead, the trek to your destination is as scenic as the payoff: a half-mile hike through pockets of craggy rock, ponderosa pine, and bursts of alpine wildflowers. The path then descends into a rocky canyon where the pool awaits, shimmering below towering granite cliffs.
Parking is $6 per vehicle from mid-May to mid-September (credit card only!), and the cove is open from dawn to dusk. There are a few ground rules — no alcohol, no glass, no amplified music, and pets must stay leashed — to help keep this wild spot both peaceful and beautiful. Weekends can fill up fast, as Guffey Gorge receives up to 400 visitors a day in summer, so arrive early, stake your claim by the water, and settle in for a day of swimming, sun-warming, and watching cliff divers launch themselves into the turquoise below. Paradise Cove is open year-round, but summer is the best time to visit.
Guffey Gorge is a paradise for fishing and diving
Paradise Cove is more than just a pretty swimming hole. With natural cliff edges ranging from 12 to over 50 feet above the water, thrill-seekers can leap into a pool that ranges from 9 to 11 feet deep (levels shift with rainfall and snowmelt, so always scout before leaping). Colorado is home to several world-class fly-fishing destinations like the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area, and the clear waters of the gorge's feeder, West Fourmile Creek, are also a trout lover's dream.
Shore fishing is welcome in the public sections managed by the Bureau of Land Management — just make sure you've got a valid Colorado fishing license. Colorado residents can get a one-day pass for about $16 and an annual license for about $40, while out-of-state visitors can acquire a one-day pass for about $20 and a five-day pass for just under $40. In summer, the best action comes early or late in the day, when fish retreat to cooler pools and the light turns golden.
When you're ready for a break from the water and trails, Guffey offers a handful of memorable places to stay. You'll find rustic cabins and family-run B&Bs, including Wild Spirit Mountain Lodge, just a 15-minute drive from Paradise Cove. Its three guest rooms look out over the ponderosa pines, giving you that deep-forest sense of calm the moment you wake. Guests can prepare simple meals in the shared kitchenette or curl up with a book in the library, and free breakfast is included. In town, antique shops brim with oddities, and a handful of cafés and diners provide a friendly place to refuel.