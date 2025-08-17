One Of Colorado's Best Swimming Coves Hides In This Tiny Town With Cliff Jumps, Hiking, And Fishing

The tiny town of Guffey sits over 8,600 feet above sea level, high in the folds of Park County, Colorado. Once a 19th-century mining settlement, it's now a peaceful mountain community surrounded by pine forest, rocky outcrops, and winding creeks. Just a 15-minute drive from town lies Guffey Gorge, also known as "Paradise Cove." This hidden swimming hole is a deep, crystal-clear pool fed by a narrow waterfall and enclosed by sandstone cliffs, some soaring more than 50 feet above the water.

Guffey sits about an hour's drive west of Colorado Springs, or two hours from Denver, with both routes offering the sweeping Colorado views that make road trips like this one so memorable. Once you reach the trailhead, the trek to your destination is as scenic as the payoff: a half-mile hike through pockets of craggy rock, ponderosa pine, and bursts of alpine wildflowers. The path then descends into a rocky canyon where the pool awaits, shimmering below towering granite cliffs.

Parking is $6 per vehicle from mid-May to mid-September (credit card only!), and the cove is open from dawn to dusk. There are a few ground rules — no alcohol, no glass, no amplified music, and pets must stay leashed — to help keep this wild spot both peaceful and beautiful. Weekends can fill up fast, as Guffey Gorge receives up to 400 visitors a day in summer, so arrive early, stake your claim by the water, and settle in for a day of swimming, sun-warming, and watching cliff divers launch themselves into the turquoise below. Paradise Cove is open year-round, but summer is the best time to visit.