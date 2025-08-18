What To Do If You Experience Earthquakes On Your Trip To Japan

For a lot of travelers, a trip to Japan is a once in a lifetime experience. For some, it's a destination that keeps calling them back. However, some people researching a potential trip to Japan become anxious when they hear about earthquakes that have struck the country in the past. After major seismic events, some even postpone or cancel their trips.

It's true that Japan is more likely to experience earthquakes than many other parts of the world, but shouldn't keep you from relaxing in steamy hot springs and watching monkeys in Yudanaka or perhaps visiting Tokyo Disneyland and hearing Darth Vader and Winnie the Pooh call out to you in Japanese. In the unlikely event that you experience a dangerous earthquake, stay calm, stay alert, and find a safe place to ride it out.

Japan has frequent earthquakes because of its location on the boundary of several tectonic plates. When the plates shift, Japan feels the rumble. While there have been deadly and destructive earthquakes, the vast majority are harmless — often lasting only a few seconds and too weak to be noticed. However, when serious ones do occur, it's important to take shelter indoors away from windows. If you're outside, move to an open area away from the risk of falling debris. The best way to prepare is to download the Safety Tips app created by the Japan National Tourism Organization. It provides English-language alerts about earthquakes in your area. While earthquakes are unpredictable, a few seconds of advance warning may be all you need to get to a safe place.