This Welcoming Midwestern City Is A Hidden Wisconsin Gem With Scandinavian Flair And Rolling Green Spaces
Defined by rugged landscapes of jagged bluffs and deep valleys, the Western Upland is Southwest Wisconsin's portion of the larger non-glaciated region known as the Driftless Area. Not far from Wisconsin's western border, in the Western Upland's Vernon County, Westby is a hidden gem boasting a Scandinavian heritage and a friendly populace of approximately 2,400 inhabitants. With the vast majority of Westby's residents able to trace their lineage to Norwegian origins, this is a place that fully embraces its Scandinavian roots, unveiling a unique folk culture and history. On the spot, the small city showcases its heritage and appreciation for visitors: The Westby sign offers up the common Scandinavian greeting "Velkommen," or "Welcome."
Once you start exploring, you'll discover tranquil surroundings that are a wonderful meld of rural and suburban ambiance. Visitors interested in outdoor leisure pursuits can head to several parks and recreation areas which offer miles of trails and green spaces. If you're wanting some retail therapy, you can patronize antique shops including The Big Old Red Shed and Treasures on Main Resale & Antique Mall, and get the freshest dairy products at the co-operative dairy, owned and profit shared jointly by a community local farmers. For oenophiles, there are wine tastings and scenic vineyard tours at Branches Winery and Vernon Vineyards (in nearby Viroqua) which are both less than 15 minutes' drive from downtown Westby. There are also other locations should you want to discover a delightfully artsy Wisconsin city with Scandinavian culture. To learn more about Westby's culture, make an appointment to browse the collections curated by Westby Area Historical Society. Thoreson House Museum and research center houses the exhibits and is the historic building where the first mayor of Westby grew up.
Get a taste of Scandinavian culture in Westby
Searching for prosperity and finding rich Western Upland farmlands, the first Norwegian immigrants came to the area in 1848. Many others from Biri and Gausdal, Norway, followed in their footsteps, including the city's namesake, Ole T. Westby, a general store owner and Union soldier. Highlighting local Nordic-style farm life, Westby Cooperative Creamery is owned by about 100 local family farms. Stop by the store to pick up some delicious local cheeses, rBST-free fresh milk, and an assortment of other small-batch organic and conventional cultured dairy products. If you're craving a scrumptious treat, Kvarnström's sells traditional homemade Scandinavian baked goods such as kransekakes and sandbakkels. For hearty Norwegian comfort food in a casual atmosphere, Borgen's Cafe serves breakfast and lunch until 2 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays. Try one of their blue plate specials — a roast beef sandwich or meatball sandwich smothered in homemade gravy and served with mashed potatoes.
Take home an authentic heritage souvenir from Dregne's Scandinavian Gifts, where you'll find everything from clogs and candy to candelabras. Check the shop's Facebook page for information on its events: Norway's woodcarving traditions date to before the Viking era, and you can attend an event where local artisans demonstrate age-old carving techniques.
While a picturesque outdoor retreat away from the crowds may be what you're looking for, Westby offers much more. For visitors seeking a lively cultural experience, plan your visit to coincide with Westby's annual Syttende Mai festival. Celebrating "Grunnlovsdagen" or Norway's Independence Day, this three-day extravaganza embodies the essence of Norwegian culture through parades, arts and crafts fairs, Norse folk art demonstrations, concerts, tournaments, shows, and more. Once you work up an appetite, sample festival favorites such as "rommegrot," a sweet and creamy porridge, and "lefsepolsa," a sausage wrapped in lefse.
Adventures abound amid Westby's green spaces
While there are many destinations with stunning green spaces, outdoor thrills, and endless recreation, Vernon County is (surprisingly) an all-season haven encompassing more than 31 miles of multi-use trails and perfect for enjoying the breathtaking Western Upland scenery. At Westby's Davidson Park, you have access to trails for mountain biking and hiking, and in winter, you can go Nordic (cross-country) skiing and snowshoeing. If you prefer spectator sports, Westby's own Snowflake Ski Club hosts an annual extreme ski jumping tournament in the Timber Coulee area. Watch as professional skiers descend a giant, 387-foot 118-meter jump at high speed, propelling them through the air and down the hill. There are actually six different jumps at the complex, all ranging in height between 5 and 118 meters (16 to 387 feet) and When the winter snows melt, golfers can get their fix at Snowflake, a nine-hole course near the jump.
Less than a 15-minute drive from Westby, the 148-acre Esofea/Rentz Memorial Park once played host to Vernon County baseball games in the mid-1900s. Today, visitors will find 3 miles of forested hiking trails (you can snowshoe in winter on the Hill Loop) and a fishing pond stocked with rainbow trout in springtime. It's also a great spot for a family picnic or basic camping. Another nearby green space, the 521-acre Sidie Hollow County Park entices anglers with two trout streams and a well-stocked, sparkling, 38-acre lake. The park offers both rustic or full-hookup campgrounds, and you can go biking or hiking to explore nearly 10 miles of trails. Watersports enthusiasts will love canoeing or kayaking the winding, 125-mile-long Kickapoo River, which is less than a half hour's drive from Westby. If you plan on flying to the Western Wisconsin area, La Crosse Regional Airport (LSE) is about 47 minutes from Westby and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport is 166 miles from the city, which is about a three-and-a-half-hour drive away.