This Welcoming Midwestern City Is A Hidden Wisconsin Gem With Scandinavian Flair And Rolling Green Spaces

Defined by rugged landscapes of jagged bluffs and deep valleys, the Western Upland is Southwest Wisconsin's portion of the larger non-glaciated region known as the Driftless Area. Not far from Wisconsin's western border, in the Western Upland's Vernon County, Westby is a hidden gem boasting a Scandinavian heritage and a friendly populace of approximately 2,400 inhabitants. With the vast majority of Westby's residents able to trace their lineage to Norwegian origins, this is a place that fully embraces its Scandinavian roots, unveiling a unique folk culture and history. On the spot, the small city showcases its heritage and appreciation for visitors: The Westby sign offers up the common Scandinavian greeting "Velkommen," or "Welcome."

Once you start exploring, you'll discover tranquil surroundings that are a wonderful meld of rural and suburban ambiance. Visitors interested in outdoor leisure pursuits can head to several parks and recreation areas which offer miles of trails and green spaces. If you're wanting some retail therapy, you can patronize antique shops including The Big Old Red Shed and Treasures on Main Resale & Antique Mall, and get the freshest dairy products at the co-operative dairy, owned and profit shared jointly by a community local farmers. For oenophiles, there are wine tastings and scenic vineyard tours at Branches Winery and Vernon Vineyards (in nearby Viroqua) which are both less than 15 minutes' drive from downtown Westby. There are also other locations should you want to discover a delightfully artsy Wisconsin city with Scandinavian culture. To learn more about Westby's culture, make an appointment to browse the collections curated by Westby Area Historical Society. Thoreson House Museum and research center houses the exhibits and is the historic building where the first mayor of Westby grew up.