Illinois' 'City Of Gardens' Has Stunning Green Spaces, Outdoor Thrills, And Endless Recreation

If you're thinking of making a trip to Illinois, cities like Chicago or Springfield may come to mind. However, if you head to the northern part of the state, you'll run into a verdant paradise of green spaces, outdoor recreation, and riverfront activities. If you've never heard of the city of Rockford, Illinois, before, now is the time to start paying attention to it.

Rockford is situated close to the Wisconsin border, about an hour northwest of the Illinois "city in the suburbs" with diverse dining, trails, and shops, and just 30 minutes south of the gorgeous Illinois destination with soft, sandy beaches and vibrant blue waters. Rockford also straddles the Rock River, making it a prime location for modern amenities like world-class restaurants, shops, and attractions. However, what really sets Rockford apart from other riverside towns is its abundance of parks, gardens, and other green spaces. In fact, the city boasts over 4,000 hectares of parks within its borders, making the area feel lush and rejuvenating, regardless of where you are.

So, if you're ready to explore a literal urban jungle while avoiding the Chicago and Lake Michigan crowds, Rockford is a fantastic place to visit. Put on your hiking shoes and let's go for a stroll.