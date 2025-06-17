Illinois' 'City Of Gardens' Has Stunning Green Spaces, Outdoor Thrills, And Endless Recreation
If you're thinking of making a trip to Illinois, cities like Chicago or Springfield may come to mind. However, if you head to the northern part of the state, you'll run into a verdant paradise of green spaces, outdoor recreation, and riverfront activities. If you've never heard of the city of Rockford, Illinois, before, now is the time to start paying attention to it.
Rockford is situated close to the Wisconsin border, about an hour northwest of the Illinois "city in the suburbs" with diverse dining, trails, and shops, and just 30 minutes south of the gorgeous Illinois destination with soft, sandy beaches and vibrant blue waters. Rockford also straddles the Rock River, making it a prime location for modern amenities like world-class restaurants, shops, and attractions. However, what really sets Rockford apart from other riverside towns is its abundance of parks, gardens, and other green spaces. In fact, the city boasts over 4,000 hectares of parks within its borders, making the area feel lush and rejuvenating, regardless of where you are.
So, if you're ready to explore a literal urban jungle while avoiding the Chicago and Lake Michigan crowds, Rockford is a fantastic place to visit. Put on your hiking shoes and let's go for a stroll.
Why is Rockford considered the City of Gardens?
Rockford has had a few nicknames over the years since its founding in 1837. For a long time, it was known as "Forest City," thanks to the abundance of trees in and around town. Another, albeit unfortunate, nickname was "Screw City" because of the vast number of screws and fasteners manufactured here. However, today, Rockford celebrates its current moniker of "City of Gardens," a name provided by the local government, and when you see the greenery available, you'll understand why.
The most majestic of the gardens within Rockford are the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens, the Anderson Japanese Gardens, and the Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens. The Nicholas Conservatory showcases various exhibits throughout the year, featuring butterflies, dinosaurs, native plants, and more. The Japanese Gardens span 12 acres and feature some of the most immaculate landscaping and horticulture you can find in the region.
Beyond these gardens, Rockford has an incredible lineup of public parks. For example, there's Davis Park along the river, Sinnissippi Park by the Nicholas Conservatory, and Alpine Park. The latter is perfect for winter activities, including snow tubing, skiing, and snowboarding. During the summer, the park is open for hiking, biking, and running. No matter what kind of outdoor adventures you want to experience, Rockford has it all.
Planning a green-centric vacation to Rockford
The fastest way to reach Rockford is to fly into Chicago O'Hare, one of the world's busiest airports, which has also gone 100 percent carbon-free. From there, it's about an 80-minute drive, or you can book a quick flight to the Chicago/Rockford International Airport, depending on where you're flying in from. Hotels are abundant throughout the city, ranging from chains to local motels and inns. If you want to stay close to downtown, there's an Embassy Suites that overlooks the river.
Although outdoor fun is the primary reason to visit Rockford, there are many indoor activities throughout the city as well. Rockford has some incredible museums, such as the Burpee Museum of Natural History, the Discovery Center Children's Museum, the Rockford Art Museum, and even a home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright that you can tour. Best of all, when visiting the museums downtown, you can then take a stroll on the Rockford Riverwalk and experience the Rock River up close.
Finally, hiking, biking, and playing can work up a mighty appetite. Rockford has some incredible dining options to sate your hunger. Because the city has a large Scandinavian population, you can find unique offerings like Lucerne's Fondue and Spirits, the Norwegian Restaurant, and even the Stockholm Inn. There's also a mix of brewpubs, barbecue joints, and ethnic restaurants, including Mexican, Greek, and Vietnamese cuisine.