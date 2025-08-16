Close To Denver Is Colorado's Underrated Beach With Archery, A Beautiful Bike Trail, And Scuba Diving

Colorado is known for being an outdoor paradise, from being home to the best skiing in the country to having one of the world's most beautiful hikes, but the adventure doesn't stop there. Head to Aurora Reservoir to find an underrated beach filled with tons of things to do both in and out of the water. Though it's where the city of Aurora gets its water, the beach and reservoir offer a haven for those looking for a nature getaway.

Just 30 minutes from downtown Aurora and less than an hour from the popular travel hub of Denver, the reservoir has many outdoor charms that will keep you busy. Covering 800 acres and 11 miles of shore, you can go swimming, fishing, scuba diving, and wind and kite surfing. The park is also perfect for family-friendly activities, including picnicking, kayaking, and paddleboarding. On land, try your hand at archery or stretch your legs on the 8 miles of biking and walking trails that go around the lake.

The park is open all year round, but if you'd like to get on the water, make sure to check when the swimming and boating season opens. Typically, boating season starts when the ice thaws, sometime around mid-March until the end of November. Swimming or kayaking usually opens in the summer season, from Memorial Day until Labor Day. Summer draws in the crowds for fun in the water, with lifeguards on duty from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. During the off-season, bear in mind that there are no lifeguards on duty.