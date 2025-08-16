Close To Denver Is Colorado's Underrated Beach With Archery, A Beautiful Bike Trail, And Scuba Diving
Colorado is known for being an outdoor paradise, from being home to the best skiing in the country to having one of the world's most beautiful hikes, but the adventure doesn't stop there. Head to Aurora Reservoir to find an underrated beach filled with tons of things to do both in and out of the water. Though it's where the city of Aurora gets its water, the beach and reservoir offer a haven for those looking for a nature getaway.
Just 30 minutes from downtown Aurora and less than an hour from the popular travel hub of Denver, the reservoir has many outdoor charms that will keep you busy. Covering 800 acres and 11 miles of shore, you can go swimming, fishing, scuba diving, and wind and kite surfing. The park is also perfect for family-friendly activities, including picnicking, kayaking, and paddleboarding. On land, try your hand at archery or stretch your legs on the 8 miles of biking and walking trails that go around the lake.
The park is open all year round, but if you'd like to get on the water, make sure to check when the swimming and boating season opens. Typically, boating season starts when the ice thaws, sometime around mid-March until the end of November. Swimming or kayaking usually opens in the summer season, from Memorial Day until Labor Day. Summer draws in the crowds for fun in the water, with lifeguards on duty from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. During the off-season, bear in mind that there are no lifeguards on duty.
Spend the day in the water in Aurora Reservoir
Though swimming is the go-to activity, there are plenty of other fun things to do out in the blue. Kayaking or paddling are available, with rentals offered onsite from Memorial Day through Labor Day for $20 per hour for a single kayak or stand-up paddleboard, and $30 per hour for a two-person kayak, as of the time of writing. Want to take it a step further? There's a designated scuba dive area that's open from morning to dusk from April 1 to October 31. As motorized boats aren't allowed on the lake, the waters are also perfect for wind and kite surfing. Though dogs on a leash are allowed, you can't bring them on the beach, in the water, or on kayaks and paddleboards.
Fishing on the lake is another popular pastime at Aurora Reservoir, where you'll find four state record fish — tiger muskie, catfish, smallmouth bass, and white sucker. Make sure to check the daily bag limit for how many fish you can take. This number depends on the type of fish you'll catch. Though the lake is most popular during the summer, you can still visit the park all year round. Ice fishing and winter snowshoeing are just some of the things that visitors enjoy when the weather starts to get colder in the winter.
Things to know before visiting the reservoir
If you're looking for more adventure out of the water, head to the 8-mile trail that loops around the area. The trail is used for both hiking and biking, but you'll also find spots ideal for fishing. If you're hiking, a loop takes about two and a half hours to finish and is considered an easy route. The path is paved, though not completely flat. There are a few hills to climb, but it's not too challenging. Be mindful of the sun, as there's not much shade in the area. However, it's worth it for the views of the Rockies.
For something more laidback to do with the family, there are designated picnic shelters where you can grill, a playground for the kids, and a beach volleyball area. If you're trying your skills at the archery range, you'd also need to bring your target to attach to the provided bales and equipment.
Day passes for the reservoir are $10 during the off-season and $15 if you're visiting in the summer, while watercraft passes are $20 at the time of writing. Unfortunately, it's not a part of the Colorado State Park system, so the State Park pass won't get you free access. There is no camping or overnight stay on the reservoir, but there are many great places to stay in Aurora. Complete your trip with a stay at one of Colorado's largest resorts, the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.