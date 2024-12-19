One Of Colorado's Largest Resorts Is A Five-Star Getaway That Transforms Into A Winter Wonderland

Colorado is home to some of America's best skiing, but hitting the slopes isn't the only way to enjoy winter in the Centennial State. Vacationers can also take a day trip or spend the night at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora for a sensational holiday getaway. The largest hotel in the state, with 1,501 guest rooms, 114 of which are suites, the five-star resort is only about a 10-minute drive from the Denver International Airport, America's largest airport (with some great food options), and it really goes all out when it comes to winter decorations and celebrations.

One of the can't-miss holiday highlights at Gaylord Rockies is the immersive ice sculpture display that fills a massive 17,000-square-foot space. The 2024 theme for the event is "The Polar Express," an exhibit that includes a huge, life-size ice train among other sculptures highlighting iconic scenes from the popular holiday book and movie.

It took six weeks for ice artists from Harbin, China, to hand-carve over 2 million pounds of ice and create this impressive exhibit. Visitors can walk through, go under, and even slide down the ice thanks to five two-story-tall ice slides that have been designed for both kids and adults to enjoy. The exhibit does provide jackets to help keep you warm; however, since they keep it at a cold 9 degrees Fahrenheit to keep the ice from melting, you'll still want to dress in layers. The exhibit runs through January 1, so make sure to book tickets soon!