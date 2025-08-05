One Of The World's Most Beautiful Hikes Is An Easy, Accessible Colorado Trail With Iconic Rocky Mountain Views
Colorado's famed "Rocky Mountain High" extravagance comes courtesy of (what else?) the epic Rocky Mountains. Though the Rockies extend from New Mexico through Northern Canada, Colorado arguably has a closer association with the spectacular mountain range than any other state or province. And the epicenter of the state's mountain splendor sits within Rocky Mountain National Park. As a timeless mountain destination, this national park boasts some of the continent's most epic hikes and even once-in-a-lifetime road trips like Trail Ridge Road, America's highest continuously paved road. Yet the park's rugged, high-altitude mountain terrain doesn't mean that families with young children or novice hikers won't be able to find trails they like here as well. The Bear Lake and Nymph Lake trails are short and easy hikes that nonetheless showcase the park's otherworldly mountain beauty.
The Bear Lake and Nymph Lake trails wind past two of the stunning alpine lakes that make Rocky Mountain National Park such a picturesque destination. However, being in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, the trails promise views of towering mountain peaks as well. Combining breathtaking views of jagged mountain peaks with two of the park's loveliest lakes, the trails have earned a stellar reputation as some of the most beautiful hikes in the U.S. At the same time, they provide clear evidence that Rocky Mountain National Park is not merely for experienced mountaineers; it's a national park that offers unforgettable walking and hiking experiences for visitors of all preferences, ages, and abilities.
The Bear Lake and Nymph Lake Trails are pleasantly easy hikes
Just an hour and a half drive from Denver International Airport, Rocky Mountain National Park is a true national park gem for outdoor adventures that don't require arduous backcountry excursions to experience them. The Bear Lake and Nymph Lake trails are also quite easy to access thanks to the Bear Lake Road Corridor. A 9.2-mile paved road, the corridor lets motorists traverse the challenging elevation gains of the Rocky Mountains from the comfort of their vehicles while providing convenient access to the popular Bear Lake Trailhead, along with other important areas in the park, including Sprague Lake, the Park & Ride Parking Area, the Bierstadt Lake Parking Area & Trailhead, and the Glacier Gorge Parking Area.
Much like the Emerald Lake Hike, another beginner-friendly hike in Rocky Mountain National Park, the Bear Lake and Nymph Lake trails are perfect for visitors who want an authentic introduction to a Rocky Mountain hiking experience but are a bit intimidated by mountainous terrain and high-altitude environments. A favorite among the park's many top-ranked hikes, the beginner-friendly Bear Lake and Nymph Lake trails, which are often done in succession, are on the shorter and flatter end when it comes to the park's hikes. Combined, they come in at less than 3 miles round trip, with only 298 feet of total elevation gain. The whole circuit can be completed in a few hours or less (depending on how often you stop to take photos, which you probably will quite often).
Bear and Nymph Lake offer breathtaking Rocky Mountain views
They might be easy trails, but neither the Bear Lake Loop nor the Nymph Lake Trail suffers from a shortage of stupendous mountain scenery. Both lakes contain crystal-clear blue water and are surrounded by dense groves of evergreens and titanic mountain peaks, including Hallett Peak and the Continental Divide. Benches are situated along the Bear Lake Loop Trail for those who want to stop and admire the views for a little longer.
When visiting the Bear Lake and Nymph Lake Trail, do keep in mind that access to the Bear Lake Road Corridor is not included in the standard Rocky Mountain National Park timed entry reservation. To access this popular area of the park, you will need a specific Timed Entry + Bear Lake Road reservation, which you can obtain at Recreation.gov. Alternatively, the park offers a Bear Lake shuttle service that runs every 15 minutes from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. between May 23 and October 19. If you want to stay in the park overnight, both the Glacier Basin and Moraine Park campgrounds are located along the Bear Lake Road Corridor, not far from the Bear Lake and Nymph Lake trailheads.