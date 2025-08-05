One Of The World's Most Beautiful Hikes Is An Easy, Accessible Colorado Trail With Iconic Rocky Mountain Views

Colorado's famed "Rocky Mountain High" extravagance comes courtesy of (what else?) the epic Rocky Mountains. Though the Rockies extend from New Mexico through Northern Canada, Colorado arguably has a closer association with the spectacular mountain range than any other state or province. And the epicenter of the state's mountain splendor sits within Rocky Mountain National Park. As a timeless mountain destination, this national park boasts some of the continent's most epic hikes and even once-in-a-lifetime road trips like Trail Ridge Road, America's highest continuously paved road. Yet the park's rugged, high-altitude mountain terrain doesn't mean that families with young children or novice hikers won't be able to find trails they like here as well. The Bear Lake and Nymph Lake trails are short and easy hikes that nonetheless showcase the park's otherworldly mountain beauty.

The Bear Lake and Nymph Lake trails wind past two of the stunning alpine lakes that make Rocky Mountain National Park such a picturesque destination. However, being in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, the trails promise views of towering mountain peaks as well. Combining breathtaking views of jagged mountain peaks with two of the park's loveliest lakes, the trails have earned a stellar reputation as some of the most beautiful hikes in the U.S. At the same time, they provide clear evidence that Rocky Mountain National Park is not merely for experienced mountaineers; it's a national park that offers unforgettable walking and hiking experiences for visitors of all preferences, ages, and abilities.