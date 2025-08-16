Just Outside Charlotte Is North Carolina's Suburb That's A Retirement Haven Without Sacrificing Small-Town Charm

Living in Matthews means access to all that Charlotte has to offer, from arts and culture to top-ranked medical care. U.S. News & World Report named Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in the top 15 rehabilitation hospitals in the country and the top 50 hospitals for orthopedics.

While you're in Charlotte for a doctor's appointment, make a day of it and add a detour to uptown (what the locals call their downtown), where you can visit several attractions within walking distance of each other, including the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Museum of Illusions. A Levine Center for Arts pass gives you two-day access to three neighboring museums — the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture, and the Mint Museum — all for $20.

Getting to and from Matthews is easy by car from Charlotte, but you can also take the bus with an express route that runs weekdays from downtown Charlotte to downtown Matthews for $2.20 one-way, and only $1.10 for those carrying a Medicare card and seniors age 62 and over. An international airport offering connections to destinations around the world, like nonstop flights from Charlotte to the Caribbean, makes leisure traveling and visiting family a lot less stressful. You also have several popular destinations within driving distance for long weekend trips, like this gorgeous South Carolina city with a blend of European and Southern charm that's less than four hours away.