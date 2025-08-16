Just Outside Charlotte Is North Carolina's Suburb That's A Retirement Haven Without Sacrificing Small-Town Charm
While you have many choices when it comes to scenic towns less than an hour outside of Charlotte, Matthews, North Carolina, wins points for convenience and charm as an ideal place to spend your golden years. Less than 12 miles southeast of Charlotte, retirees can live close to the big city and all its amenities, minus the hustle and bustle. In addition to its accessible location for travel and healthcare, Matthews has a lot going on to keep locals entertained and fulfilled with ample activities and opportunities for community involvement. Consumer Affairs ranked Matthews as the seventh best place to move to in North Carolina, recognizing the Charlotte suburb's strong economy and quality of life.
The heart of downtown Matthews is in the historic district, with several original buildings dating as far back as the late 19th century. History buffs will appreciate Matthews' storied past as a railroad hub. A mere train stop in the 1870s on the way to other cities has now become a thriving town of more than 30,000 residents, covering 17 square miles.
Matthews is a vibrant, walkable town
Downtown Matthews oozes historical charm with dozens of unique shops, restaurants, and a farmers' market that prides itself as "the most diverse producer-only farmers market in the Charlotte area." Spoil the grandchildren at Cutie Patootie Kids Spa, meet friends for charcuterie and drinks at Seaboard Brewing, or pick up fresh produce and flowers from Renfrow Hardware. The walkability continues in this Charlotte suburb with the Four Mile Creek Greenway. Two miles of paved trails connect you to some of the town's most popular places for fresh air, relaxation, and exercise, including Fountain Rock Park, Squirrel Lake Park, and the Matthews Heritage Trail.
Less than 2 miles from downtown Matthews, the Levine Senior Center offers programs and classes to stay healthy, learn new things, and find your people. Retirees can take fitness classes, drop in on a mahjong game, play pickleball, join a support group, and more. Matthews has a lot going for it, and more to look forward to in the near future. The grandkids will be excited to know that Matthews has plans for a Discovery Place Kids museum and a reimagined downtown park to be completed in the next four to five years at the time of writing.
Charlotte's healthcare, airport, and museums are right down the road
Living in Matthews means access to all that Charlotte has to offer, from arts and culture to top-ranked medical care. U.S. News & World Report named Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in the top 15 rehabilitation hospitals in the country and the top 50 hospitals for orthopedics.
While you're in Charlotte for a doctor's appointment, make a day of it and add a detour to uptown (what the locals call their downtown), where you can visit several attractions within walking distance of each other, including the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Museum of Illusions. A Levine Center for Arts pass gives you two-day access to three neighboring museums — the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture, and the Mint Museum — all for $20.
Getting to and from Matthews is easy by car from Charlotte, but you can also take the bus with an express route that runs weekdays from downtown Charlotte to downtown Matthews for $2.20 one-way, and only $1.10 for those carrying a Medicare card and seniors age 62 and over. An international airport offering connections to destinations around the world, like nonstop flights from Charlotte to the Caribbean, makes leisure traveling and visiting family a lot less stressful. You also have several popular destinations within driving distance for long weekend trips, like this gorgeous South Carolina city with a blend of European and Southern charm that's less than four hours away.