One Of The World's Most Thrilling Whitewater Rapid Runs Is A California Hair-Raising Day Trip Near Yosemite

The area in and around Yosemite Valley, set amid California's Sierra Nevada Mountains, has its fair share of extreme adventures. Some of the most heart-pounding challenges include the notoriously difficult Half Dome hike and scaling the rock face of the dangerous but iconic El Capitan. However, there is another contender about a 25-minute drive from Big Oak Flat, Yosemite's northwest entrance gate. Cherry Creek is a swift-flowing stream that forms part of the Tuolumne River and is home to America's most challenging and thrilling whitewater rafting route for paying groups. Composed mainly of Class V rapids (technically, there are six classes, but Class VI is rarely attempted), this 9-mile course runs through a remote canyon, taking rafters over a series of gnarly rapids, chutes, waterfalls, and ledges. It is truly a white-knuckle experience.

Cherry Creek can be completed in a single day, but you will need to consider your timings. During the summer months, a dam upstream from the creek releases a flow of water each morning, typically for around three hours. This means rafters will need to finish in good time so they don't get stranded if the stream dries up. Sometimes the creek doesn't become safe enough to raft on until as late as July, as snowmelt can cause the creek to flow too fast. Various Redditors have described Cherry Creek as "really intense", "very taxing", and "the most stressful 2 hours of whitewater I'd ever been on." You will definitely need to have some prior experience. Though Cherry Creek is one of the few places in the U.S. where commercial rafting companies offer guided tours on Class V rapids, you will need to pass a paddler's test to prove you can handle it.