One Of The USA's 'Greatest Little Towns' Is A Yosemite Gateway Gold Rush Era Gem With Historic Charm
Beginning in 1848, the Gold Rush put California on the map. Although this period of time was fleeting, traces of it can still be found in destinations across the Golden State. This includes Groveland in Tuolumne County. It's located in the Sierra Nevada mountains minutes away from Yosemite National Park on Highway 120, known for being a breathtaking scenic drive. Groveland has been referred to as one of the greatest little towns in the USA. As such, it's worth exploring next time you make your way to Yosemite. Notably, Groveland features various historic buildings.
For instance, the Iron Door Saloon dates back to 1852. The eatery serves lunch, breakfast, and dinner, offering classic pancake dishes, burgers, and beyond. Deer heads and old license plates filled its dark interior, only adding to its vintage aesthetic. Although Yosemite is known to have one of the most beautiful "parkitecture" hotels in the country, Groveland provides lovely accommodations at the Victorian All Seasons Groveland Inn and Hotel Charlotte, built in 1899 and 1921 respectively.
Perhaps the most famous option is the Groveland Hotel. Constructed in 1849, the three-star establishment's rooms and suites display a modern yet western-inspired design. Guests staying at the Groveland Hotel can expect complimentary Wi-Fi as well as a continental breakfast. That said, all of these aforementioned businesses have one thing in common: they are all on Groveland's Main Street.
Discover more on Main Street in Groveland, California
There's much to be found on Main Street, which is considered Groveland's downtown. While the Iron Door Saloon is the place in town to get a drink, if you need a cup of java, you have options. Top of the Trail Tea and Coffee has your typical caffeine offerings as well as smoothies, specialty sodas, and baked goods. There's also Mountain Sage, radiating cozy vibes with its lush gardens and nursery. Uniquely, the cafe is housed in a structure from 1867. Craving south-of-the-border fare? Head to Cocina Michoacana for burritos and tacos.
For those who want to purchase gifts or souvenirs, you'll find spices, beeswax products, and other homemade goods to take with you at MotherLode Made. The Grove Mercantile is another must-visit. Its inventory includes art, food items, and candles. Additionally, The Grove Mercantile doubles as an ice cream shop. Some of the flavors you might encounter during your visit include blueberry basil, lucky charms, and strawberry matcha, among others. If you're dairy-free, no problem; an array of vegan flavors also available.
The Groveland Yosemite Gateway Museum is situated on Main Street. Here, you can learn about the Gold Rush, view relics, and more. Best of all, there is no admission fee. "Stop by. You won't be disappointed. There is something for everyone," states a Tripadvisor review.
Leisure activities in and around Groveland
Tuolumne County is part of California's Gold Country, an underrated and affordable region that is a mountainous adventure-filled haven. Given this and its proximity to Yosemite, it's no surprise that Groveland has plenty for outdoor enthusiasts. With that in mind, you can immerse yourself in nature by hiking to Rainbow Pool and Carlon Falls. Both are in the Stanislaus National Forest, not far from downtown Groveland.
At Pine Mountain Lake, visitors can play a round of golf at the 18-hole champion course. Advance reservations are required and can be made via telephone or email. If you want to spend the day relaxing, Groveland's Yosemite Rush Creek Lodge and Spa has you covered. Day passes are available so that non-hotel guests can indulge in amenities such as a Himalayan sauna, hot tubs, sensory room, and more. Reservations can be made online.
Are you a thrill seeker? Go whitewater rafting for one to three days with ARTA River Trips. Attendees are taken from Groveland to the nearby Tuolumne River. Keep in mind that the excursion is seasonal and is only available from spring to early fall. If Groveland is your next getaway, note that this destination is a little over two hours away from Sacramento. That is also where you'll find the nearest major airport.