One Of The USA's 'Greatest Little Towns' Is A Yosemite Gateway Gold Rush Era Gem With Historic Charm

Beginning in 1848, the Gold Rush put California on the map. Although this period of time was fleeting, traces of it can still be found in destinations across the Golden State. This includes Groveland in Tuolumne County. It's located in the Sierra Nevada mountains minutes away from Yosemite National Park on Highway 120, known for being a breathtaking scenic drive. Groveland has been referred to as one of the greatest little towns in the USA. As such, it's worth exploring next time you make your way to Yosemite. Notably, Groveland features various historic buildings.

For instance, the Iron Door Saloon dates back to 1852. The eatery serves lunch, breakfast, and dinner, offering classic pancake dishes, burgers, and beyond. Deer heads and old license plates filled its dark interior, only adding to its vintage aesthetic. Although Yosemite is known to have one of the most beautiful "parkitecture" hotels in the country, Groveland provides lovely accommodations at the Victorian All Seasons Groveland Inn and Hotel Charlotte, built in 1899 and 1921 respectively.

Perhaps the most famous option is the Groveland Hotel. Constructed in 1849, the three-star establishment's rooms and suites display a modern yet western-inspired design. Guests staying at the Groveland Hotel can expect complimentary Wi-Fi as well as a continental breakfast. That said, all of these aforementioned businesses have one thing in common: they are all on Groveland's Main Street.